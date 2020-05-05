Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DNV GL DEVELOPING HOSPITAL-GRADE INFECTION PREVENTION PROGRAM FOR US MARKET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 10:09am EDT

KATY, TEXAS, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNV GL - Business Assurance has launched an accelerated development effort to tailor its infection prevention standard – designed for US hospitals – for use by businesses in the US.

The current Certification in Infection Prevention (CIP) program for hospitals is based on standards and guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control, the World Healthcare Organization, the US Occupational Health and Safety Administration, and the ISO 9001 Quality Management System standard.

Gary Davis, DNV GL - Business Assurance Regional Certification Manager for The Americas, says the company is collaborating with industry leaders to define bespoke critical program requirements incorporating US national requirements and legislation that companies must comply with to continue operations. Sectors involved include travel, nursing homes, sports, manufacturing and hospitality.”

There is no limit to the number or kinds of industries that can participate, ranging from food and beverage, transportation and hospitality to construction, manufacturing and automotive sector. The protocols are certifiable by an independent third party. The certification communicates trust to all stakeholders, such as authorities, employees and consumers.

“Our hospital customers know better than anyone the importance of dealing daily with infection risk,” says Mr. Davis. “They rely on employing standardized practices that can be leveraged by other industries. At the end of the day it’s about people being safe and productive. The bespoke protocols transfer industry-grade infection prevention requirements and knowledge to other industries”.

DNV GL - Business Assurance is the second largest accreditor of US hospitals and is a leading certification body for quality and safety standards across multiple industries. DNV GL created CIP to help hospitals manage and reduce the risk of infections within their facilities, protecting staff as well as patients and families from unnecessary exposure or contamination.  The program involves a yearly third-party audit that certifies whether the hospital is indeed following the guidelines and reducing infection rates.

The industry specific protocols define reliable processes and requirements that organizations can implement and rely upon to limit the mystery, fear and guesswork of dealing with a disease outbreak, whether it’s the annual flu or new disease like COVID-19.

“The critical issue is confidence in properly safeguarding employees as they return to work and providing proof that your operations are safe,” says Mr. Davis, “A bespoke protocol provides a robust industry-specific framework for identifying and dealing with potential risks."

As critical as reaching post-COVID normalcy is, the benefit of DNV GL’s efforts are likely to be long term, and long lasting.  “Once coronavirus testing is commonplace, and even when a vaccine is available, our approach to workplace safety will never be the same. As a business community we can learn from the current situation, and with new tools be prepared to deal effectively with this and any next challenge of this kind,” say Mr. Davis.

The long-term big picture is something DNV GL excels at. The company has been in continuous operation since 1864, building a global reputation for helping customers assure the safety and performance of their people, facilities and supply chains.

Faith Beaty
DNV GL Business Assurance USA, Inc.
281-396-1757
faith.beaty@dnvgl.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aGEORGE WESTON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:32aTTEC HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aTrans-Hit Biomarkers Publishes White Paper on The Urgent Need to Change Existing Practices in Biobanking Initiatives supporting the COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
10:31aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Dunkin' adds Uber Eats to delivery partners
AQ
10:31aXPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31aFindings by Epicrop Technologies Founder Launches New Era in Epigenetics Applications for Agriculture
BU
10:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Powerships Market 2019-2023 | Rising Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30aOLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:30aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : announces 2020 Annual General Meeting voting results
AQ
10:29aHCMUK RAISES MONEY FOR THE NHS : : Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group