DNV GL : transfers ownership of pioneering solar reliability test lab to PVEL management team

BERKELEY, CA, US - 7 January 2019 - Effective January 1, 2019, the management of DNV GL and PV Evolution Labs ('PVEL') have jointly decided that PVEL will become a separate legal entity under the ownership of PVEL's experienced leadership team. In the new setting, both organizations will have more flexibility to maximize value to customers. DNV GL and PVEL will continue to work together to provide a full portfolio of valued solar services to industry clients.

For the global energy markets, DNV GL's 2300 energy experts deliver trusted advisory and testing services to the energy value chain including solar, wind, storage, transmission, distribution of electricity and energy management services.

With dozens of solar test experts and partners around the world, PVEL is the leading independent solar reliability and performance testing lab dedicated to providing trusted bankability data to downstream solar equipment buyers, project investors and project operators. It was founded in 2010 by Jenya Meydbray, who is returning to lead PVEL as CEO. The company is known worldwide for its annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard and groundbreaking Product Qualification Programs.

'From the outset, PVEL pioneered a vital role as the original reliability and performance lab dedicated to the downstream solar market. Our data drives the industry's growth by helping project developers access and optimize financing,' noted Meydbray. 'Thanks to the rapid advancement of solar technology and increasing global demand for clean energy, our services are even more critical now than they were a decade ago.'

'We are both committed to growing and supporting the global solar market. DNV GL has made considerable investments in its solar lab services and the reliability scorecard over the last four years. We believe PVEL's management as the new owner, will have more flexibility to serve its customers', commented Ditlev Engel, CEO of DNV GL's energy business. 'We will maintain our close relationship with PVEL and continue our plans to leverage the valuable, independent data generated by PVEL by collaboratively publishing the PV Module Reliability Scorecard. With more than 2300 energy experts, DNV GL will continue to lead the solar industry focussing on other parts of the solar value chain. Our trusted advisory practice has already serviced more than 6,000 solar projects globally and our GPM asset management platform services over 14 GW of solar PV plants worldwide. Through our expertise in digitalization and data analytics we will support the global solar market by offering services for solar financing, projects, operations and grid integration.'

'PVEL will remain fully dedicated to the PV equipment buyer community as we continue to provide testing services for every aspect of a PV system,' said Tara Doyle, PVEL's Chief Commercial Officer. 'By innovating our test programs to meet the needs of our downstream partners, we provide the data they need for strategic procurement decisions. Our services connect manufacturers to the buyer community and drive data-backed solar project development worldwide.'

PVEL will continue to support the global solar market with annual technology scorecards, Product Qualification Programs, and field testing services. Currently, it tests module, inverter and racking technologies at state-of-the-art indoor labs and field testbeds in the U.S. PVEL also conducts testing in the field at solar power plants and in factories and partner labs around the world.

About DNV GL

DNV GL is a global quality assurance and risk management company. Driven by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, we enable our customers to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. We provide classification, technical assurance, software and independent expert advisory services to the maritime, oil & gas, power and renewables industries. We also provide certification and supply chain services to customers across a wide range of industries. Operating in more than 100 countries, our experts are dedicated to helping customers make the world safer, smarter and greener.

DNV GL in the power and renewables industry

DNV GL delivers world-renowned testing and advisory services to the energy value chain including renewables and energy management. Our expertise spans onshore and offshore wind power, solar, conventional generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, and sustainable energy use, as well as energy markets and regulations. Our experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply.

Learn more at dnvgl.com/energy.