DNX Foods : Launches Keto Bacon Jalapeño Bar at Expo West

New Whole-Food Protein Bar is Made with Real Meat and Fortified with
Grass-Fed Beef Collagen
Calling all keto dieters, a new beef and bacon bar is launching at Natural
Products Expo West, Booth #N1308! Introducing DNX
Foods’ Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar. Fortified
with the powerful benefits of grass-fed beef collagen, the gold-standard
of collagen known to reduce joint pain, decrease inflammation, and
protect tendons, ligaments and bones, this new whole-food protein bar
features just 1g of carbs, 14g of protein and 9g of healthy fats from
high-quality animal sources. It’s also the only keto-compliant bar on
the market that does not use supplements, whey or soy protein powders to
boost levels and is free of artificial sugars and sugar alcohols.
Made with certified organic spices, grass-fed beef from New Zealand and
Australia, and uncured bacon, the bar’s meaty, savory and perfectly
spiced taste profile is sure to satisfy hunger cravings. Here are some
additional attributes that make this minimally processed product sizzle:
-
Paleo-friendly and Whole30 Approved®
-
High in Omega-3’s and CLA’s
-
No artificial ingredients, preservatives, fillers, antibiotics or
hormones
-
No added nitrates or nitrites
-
No GMO’s, MSG, dairy, soy or gluten
“It’s difficult to find high-protein, low-carb packaged food options
that aren’t made from dairy or packed with sugar alcohols,” said DNX
Foods’ founder John Rooney. “Our team of nutritionists, fitness experts
and culinary artisans set out to change that with DNX’s Grass-Fed Beef &
Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar. Designed with a simple recipe of purposeful
and premium ingredients, plus the incredible nutritional value of
grass-fed beef collagen, we’re proud to have created a keto-friendly bar
that can also appeal to anyone looking for a hearty and super-healthy
snack.”
With the keto
diet and popularity of grass-fed beef collagen exploding, DNX Foods
is right on-trend with its new Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño
Bar. The product is available for retailers nationwide to carry for an
SRP of $2.99 per bar and sold online at DNXBar.com
and Amazon.com.
Vacuum-packed to stay fresh for a year without refrigeration, the new
product joins the brand’s lineup of DNX Bars made with grass-fed beef,
grass-fed bison or free-range chicken, plus certified organic spices,
fruits, vegetables and superfood ingredients. Visit DNXBar.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005124/en/