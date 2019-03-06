Log in
DNX Foods : Launches Keto Bacon Jalapeño Bar at Expo West

03/06/2019

New Whole-Food Protein Bar is Made with Real Meat and Fortified with Grass-Fed Beef Collagen

Calling all keto dieters, a new beef and bacon bar is launching at Natural Products Expo West, Booth #N1308! Introducing DNX Foods’ Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar. Fortified with the powerful benefits of grass-fed beef collagen, the gold-standard of collagen known to reduce joint pain, decrease inflammation, and protect tendons, ligaments and bones, this new whole-food protein bar features just 1g of carbs, 14g of protein and 9g of healthy fats from high-quality animal sources. It’s also the only keto-compliant bar on the market that does not use supplements, whey or soy protein powders to boost levels and is free of artificial sugars and sugar alcohols.

Made with certified organic spices, grass-fed beef from New Zealand and Australia, and uncured bacon, the bar’s meaty, savory and perfectly spiced taste profile is sure to satisfy hunger cravings. Here are some additional attributes that make this minimally processed product sizzle:

  • Paleo-friendly and Whole30 Approved®
  • High in Omega-3’s and CLA’s
  • No artificial ingredients, preservatives, fillers, antibiotics or hormones
  • No added nitrates or nitrites
  • No GMO’s, MSG, dairy, soy or gluten

“It’s difficult to find high-protein, low-carb packaged food options that aren’t made from dairy or packed with sugar alcohols,” said DNX Foods’ founder John Rooney. “Our team of nutritionists, fitness experts and culinary artisans set out to change that with DNX’s Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar. Designed with a simple recipe of purposeful and premium ingredients, plus the incredible nutritional value of grass-fed beef collagen, we’re proud to have created a keto-friendly bar that can also appeal to anyone looking for a hearty and super-healthy snack.”

With the keto diet and popularity of grass-fed beef collagen exploding, DNX Foods is right on-trend with its new Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar. The product is available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $2.99 per bar and sold online at DNXBar.com and Amazon.com. Vacuum-packed to stay fresh for a year without refrigeration, the new product joins the brand’s lineup of DNX Bars made with grass-fed beef, grass-fed bison or free-range chicken, plus certified organic spices, fruits, vegetables and superfood ingredients. Visit DNXBar.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
