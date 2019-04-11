Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DO312 & Chicago Cannabis Alliance Present: WALDOS FOREVER FEST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Featuring Headliner – Big Freedia, live music sets, comedy and drag acts,
Cresco Labs Entrance, Grassroots Cannabis Gaming Tent, Verano Chill Lounge.

BigFreedia_Bio_Crop
Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, headlines an arsenal of live Chicago music, comedy acts, DJs and drag performers at the Do312 & Chicago CannabisAlliance’s second annual Waldos Forever Street Fest.


Waldo
RSVP today for the FREE Do312 & Chicago Cannabis Alliance’s second annual Waldos Forever Street Fest, (W. Argyle St at N Clark St. – next to Dispensary 33 - on Saturday, 4/20, 9am - 8pm. Ages 18+ only.


Saturday, April 20th, 2019 // W. Argyle St. at N. Clark St.

CHICAGO, IL, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars, the Queen of Bounce herself, Big Freedia, is coming to Chicago to celebrate Do312 & Chicago Cannabis Alliance’s exciting street festival, the second annual Waldos Forever Fest (W. Argyle St at N Clark St.) on Saturday, April 20th, 2019, 9am - 8pm.

The all-day street festival will showcase live music sets from Mystery School, White Mystery, Tatiana Hazel and Akasha, in addition to a high energy set from rap and hip-hop icon, Big Freedia. DJs All The Way Kay and Jill Hopkins will be spinning beats all day, along with featured drag and comedy acts from Chicago’s LGBTQ nightlife scene, including Lucy Stoole, Maureen SanDiego, Ramona Slick and Rachel Relman.

Food Trucks from Three Legged Tacos and Chicago Lunchbox will be onsite to help anyone with the munchies.  Browse a variety of vendors and educational booths from organizations dedicated to raising awareness about marijuana legalization and medical marijuana use in Chicago and bringing like-minded people together. Attendees can begin their day by stepping through the Cresco Labs Entrance Way, where lush ivy and greenery make for the perfect photo backdrop; hit the assortment of pinball machines and vintage arcade games in the Grassroots Cannabis Gaming Tent; and sit back and relax in the modern Verano Chill Lounge.

and bringing like-minded people together.

The event is FREE and 18+, RSVP via Do312 HERE.
Date: Saturday, April 20th 2019
Time: 9am - 8pm
Venue: W. Argyle St at N Clark St. – On the doorstep of Dispensary 33

Catch live music performances by:
Big Freedia
Tatiana Hazel
Mystery School
White Mystery
Akasha

Have a laugh during comedy sets from:
Maureen Sandiego 
Rachel Relman 

Don't miss drag performances by:
Lucy Stoole 
Ramona Slick 

Hear DJs sets from:
All the Way Kay
Jill Hopkins 

Enjoy munchies from local food trucks: 
Three Legged Tacos
Chicago Lunchbox

History of Waldos and 4:20
Rewind to the early 1970s, a group of ‘Waldos’ - or four high schoolers who regularly hung out by a wall - from San Rafael, CA, embarked on a failed treasure hunt for an abandoned cannabis plant. The Waldos set their meeting time for the hunt at 4:20, a random time in the sunny afternoon, but little did they know they would forever change the culture of cannabis.

4:20 gave, at the time, the ‘counter culture,’ a secret code to discuss cannabis use. Today, the term is now well known and accepted, as cannabis use has surpassed a counter-culture and is accepted by many humans in the present day as a healing plant for many.

Read more about Big Freedia in Paper Mag, Rolling Stone, Vox, Billboard, Vice/HBO and more!
Read more about the first Waldos Forever Fest in Chicago Reader, Chicago Tribune, TimeOut Chicago and more!

﻿A photo accompanying this release is available at:﻿http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d0cee48-5474-4682-a60a-ddc96a092012 / http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5412d46b-a1b3-4487-9967-12306c4fc301

###

About Chicago Cannabis Alliance
The Chicago Cannabis Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating people about qualifying conditions to receive a medical cannabis card in Illinois and helping Chicago patients access the medicine they need.  Visit ChicagoCannabis.org

About Do312
Do312 is part of a national network of locally-owned media brands focused on helping our culture-forward audience find awesome events. Since its launch in 2010, it has established itself as the go-to source for discovering what to do in Chicago. Event listings are readily available on desktop or in an iOS/Android app so you can easily find the best concerts, festivals, and cultural events in Chicago and the 21 other DoStuff Network cities (and counting) around North America. Find Do312 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

CONTACTS:
For high resolution photos, interview requests, or any other information please contact
Abhijeet Rane, abhijeet@cramerpr.com, 773-354-2163
Or
Julie Shepherd, julie@accentuatepr.com, 847 275 3643

Attachments

LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pPATRA : and MarshBerry Announce Joint Marketing Alliance
BU
06:43pFIRST GRAPHITE : Change of ASX Classification
PU
06:43pBLOOM ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:39pKENYA AIRWAYS : activates codeshare in US market
AQ
06:38pGALWAY METALS : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
06:38pDELTA AIR LINES : MSP conditions begin to improve, operational recovery underway (Article)
PU
06:38pEMMI : All proposal approved - dividend of CHF 9.00 confirmed
PU
06:38pGTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
06:38pMADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. (TSX : MPC and MPC.C) announces the results for the six months ended February 28, 2019
AQ
06:37pACROW MISR : FRA approves ACRO's capital-hike disclosure report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1In IPO, Uber reveals 91 million users but slowing growth
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
3DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider
4CALAMP CORP. : CALAMP : Federal Circuit Court vacates award against CalAmp; remands case to District Court
5ACROW MISR : ACROW MISR : FRA approves ACRO's capital-hike disclosure report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About