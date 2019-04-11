DO312 & Chicago Cannabis Alliance Present: WALDOS FOREVER FEST

Featuring Headliner – Big Freedia, live music sets, comedy and drag acts,

Cresco Labs Entrance, Grassroots Cannabis Gaming Tent, Verano Chill Lounge.

Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, headlines an arsenal of live Chicago music, comedy acts, DJs and drag performers at the Do312 & Chicago CannabisAlliance’s second annual Waldos Forever Street Fest.



RSVP today for the FREE Do312 & Chicago Cannabis Alliance’s second annual Waldos Forever Street Fest, (W. Argyle St at N Clark St. – next to Dispensary 33 - on Saturday, 4/20, 9am - 8pm. Ages 18+ only.





Saturday, April 20th, 2019 // W. Argyle St. at N. Clark St.



CHICAGO, IL, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars, the Queen of Bounce herself, Big Freedia , is coming to Chicago to celebrate Do312 & Chicago Cannabis Alliance ’s exciting street festival, the second annual Waldos Forever Fest (W. Argyle St at N Clark St.) on Saturday, April 20th, 2019, 9am - 8pm.

The all-day street festival will showcase live music sets from Mystery School , White Mystery , Tatiana Hazel and Akasha , in addition to a high energy set from rap and hip-hop icon, Big Freedia . DJs All The Way Kay and Jill Hopkins will be spinning beats all day, along with featured drag and comedy acts from Chicago’s LGBTQ nightlife scene, including Lucy Stoole , Maureen SanDiego , Ramona Slick and Rachel Relman .



Food Trucks from Three Legged Tacos and Chicago Lunchbox will be onsite to help anyone with the munchies. Browse a variety of vendors and educational booths from organizations dedicated to raising awareness about marijuana legalization and medical marijuana use in Chicago and bringing like-minded people together. Attendees can begin their day by stepping through the Cresco Labs Entrance Way, where lush ivy and greenery make for the perfect photo backdrop; hit the assortment of pinball machines and vintage arcade games in the Grassroots Cannabis Gaming Tent; and sit back and relax in the modern Verano Chill Lounge.

The event is FREE and 18+, RSVP via Do312 HERE .

Date: Saturday, April 20th 2019

Time: 9am - 8pm

Venue: W. Argyle St at N Clark St. – On the doorstep of Dispensary 33

Catch live music performances by:

Big Freedia

Tatiana Hazel

Mystery School

White Mystery

Akasha

Have a laugh during comedy sets from:

Maureen Sandiego

Rachel Relman

Don't miss drag performances by:

Lucy Stoole

Ramona Slick

Hear DJs sets from:

All the Way Kay

Jill Hopkins

Enjoy munchies from local food trucks:

Three Legged Tacos

Chicago Lunchbox

History of Waldos and 4:20

Rewind to the early 1970s, a group of ‘Waldos’ - or four high schoolers who regularly hung out by a wall - from San Rafael, CA, embarked on a failed treasure hunt for an abandoned cannabis plant. The Waldos set their meeting time for the hunt at 4:20, a random time in the sunny afternoon, but little did they know they would forever change the culture of cannabis.

4:20 gave, at the time, the ‘counter culture,’ a secret code to discuss cannabis use. Today, the term is now well known and accepted, as cannabis use has surpassed a counter-culture and is accepted by many humans in the present day as a healing plant for many.

Read more about Big Freedia in Paper Mag , Rolling Stone , Vox , Billboard , Vice/HBO and more!

Read more about the first Waldos Forever Fest in Chicago Reader , Chicago Tribune , TimeOut Chicago and more!

﻿A photo accompanying this release is available at:﻿http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d0cee48-5474-4682-a60a-ddc96a092012 / http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5412d46b-a1b3-4487-9967-12306c4fc301

###

About Chicago Cannabis Alliance

The Chicago Cannabis Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating people about qualifying conditions to receive a medical cannabis card in Illinois and helping Chicago patients access the medicine they need. Visit ChicagoCannabis.org

About Do312

Do312 is part of a national network of locally-owned media brands focused on helping our culture-forward audience find awesome events. Since its launch in 2010, it has established itself as the go-to source for discovering what to do in Chicago. Event listings are readily available on desktop or in an iOS/Android app so you can easily find the best concerts, festivals, and cultural events in Chicago and the 21 other DoStuff Network cities (and counting) around North America. Find Do312 on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

