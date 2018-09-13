DOCOMO Digital : partners with Vodafone Australia to provide 12 months of Netflix for free for eligible nbn™ & mobile customers

Global mobile commerce enabler, DOCOMO
Digital partnered with Vodafone Australia in March, 2018 to provide
new nbn™ customers who signed up to selected 24 month plans with 12
months free of Netflix. The integration, which was powered by DOCOMO
Digital’s mobile commerce enabling platform, allowed eligible Vodafone
nbn™ and mobile customers to take up the offer until June 30th,
2018. New Netflix subscribers will automatically have the monthly
membership subscription added to their Vodafone postpaid bill once the
12 month free period is completed.
As part of the integration DOCOMO Digital is also providing business
intelligence, reporting and CRM capabilities to ensure Vodafone
Australia get full transparency regarding end user behaviour.
Hiroyuki Sato, CEO of DOCOMO Digital, commented: “DOCOMO Digital
continues to extend its global operator partnerships providing carrier
billing and user data insight. Working with Vodafone Australia to enable
Netflix integration, billing and behavioural analysis is yet another
example of the trust operators have with our solutions”.
Nick Grenville, Product Innovation Manager at Vodafone Australia said;
“Docomo Digital were aligned with Vodafone’s customer first approach
from the very beginning.
“They shared our ambition to create great customer experiences and were
equally as great to partner with on this project,”
“We couldn’t be happier with the simple and easy redemption process
created by Docomo Digital and we will unreservedly work with them again
in the future.” he said.
-ENDS-
About DOCOMO Digital
DOCOMO Digital is a provider of a global payments platform to leading
OTTs, merchants and content providers. It is a fully owned subsidiary of
the Japanese mobile operator NTT DOCOMO. DOCOMO Digital is headquartered
in London but is a global company, present in 35 offices across six
continents.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005580/en/