DOCOMO Digital : partners with Vodafone Australia to provide 12 months of Netflix for free for eligible nbn™ & mobile customers

Global mobile commerce enabler, DOCOMO Digital partnered with Vodafone Australia in March, 2018 to provide new nbn™ customers who signed up to selected 24 month plans with 12 months free of Netflix. The integration, which was powered by DOCOMO Digital’s mobile commerce enabling platform, allowed eligible Vodafone nbn™ and mobile customers to take up the offer until June 30th, 2018. New Netflix subscribers will automatically have the monthly membership subscription added to their Vodafone postpaid bill once the 12 month free period is completed.

As part of the integration DOCOMO Digital is also providing business intelligence, reporting and CRM capabilities to ensure Vodafone Australia get full transparency regarding end user behaviour.

Hiroyuki Sato, CEO of DOCOMO Digital, commented: “DOCOMO Digital continues to extend its global operator partnerships providing carrier billing and user data insight. Working with Vodafone Australia to enable Netflix integration, billing and behavioural analysis is yet another example of the trust operators have with our solutions”.

Nick Grenville, Product Innovation Manager at Vodafone Australia said; “Docomo Digital were aligned with Vodafone’s customer first approach from the very beginning.

“They shared our ambition to create great customer experiences and were equally as great to partner with on this project,”

“We couldn’t be happier with the simple and easy redemption process created by Docomo Digital and we will unreservedly work with them again in the future.” he said.

-ENDS-

About DOCOMO Digital

DOCOMO Digital is a provider of a global payments platform to leading OTTs, merchants and content providers. It is a fully owned subsidiary of the Japanese mobile operator NTT DOCOMO. DOCOMO Digital is headquartered in London but is a global company, present in 35 offices across six continents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005580/en/