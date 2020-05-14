Log in
DOE Acts on President Trump's Order to Purchase Oil for the SPR: Releases RFP Announcing Crude Oil Purchase to Test the Market

05/14/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase up to one million barrels of sweet crude oil to test the oil market. The oil is for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) during July with early deliveries accepted in June.

Under this solicitation, DOE will purchase crude sourced from small to midsize U.S. oil producers. Delivery will be to one or more of three SPR storage sites - Big Hill (TX), Bryan Mound (TX), and Bayou Choctaw (LA) - based on bidder preference and scheduling logistics.

This crude oil purchase will serve as a test of the current conditions of physical crude oil available to the SPR, as opposed to the financial market trading WTI NYMEX futures contracts. This purchase complements deliveries of crude currently scheduled for June or July under DOE's crude oil storage initiative, which was launched in April.

DOE must receive bids by 1PM Central Time on Wednesday May 27, 2020. DOE intends to award contracts by May 29, 2020. Deliveries will take place in June or July 2020. The solicitation is posted on the following websites - FedConnec t, beta.sam.gov, and SPR websites. Bidders are encouraged to visit the websites regularly for updates, additional information, and changes or amendments to the RFP. Offerors must register in the System for Award Management (SAM) at https://www.sam.gov/.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 18:44:00 UTC
