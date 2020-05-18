Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DOE Announces Intent to Commit $81 Million for Coal FIRST Design Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has announced its intention to commit approximately $81 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development projects through the release of the draft funding opportunity announcement (FOA) DE-FOA-0002180, Design Development and System Integration Design Studies for Coal FIRST Concepts. The draft FOA has been issued so that interested parties are aware of DOE's intention to issue the finalized FOA later this summer.

Projects resulting from the finalized FOA will support DOE's Coal FIRST initiative.

DOE's Coal FIRST (Flexible, Innovative, Resilient, Small, Transformative) initiative will develop the coal plant of the future that is needed to provide secure, stable, and reliable energy. Coal FIRST plants will be capable of flexible operations to meet the emerging needs of the grid and transportation sector; use innovative and cutting-edge components that improve efficiency and reduce emissions; provide resilient energy to Americans; be small compared to today's conventional utility-scale coal-fired plants; and transform how coal technologies are designed and manufactured. Some designs will also provide hydrogen to support transportation and industrial applications.

The projects will complete (1) design development; (2) host site evaluation and environmental information volume; (3) an investment case analysis; and (4) a system integration design study for an engineering-scale prototype of one of the following Coal FIRST power plant concepts:

  1. Flexible Ultra Supercritical (USC) Coal-Fired Power Plant
  2. Pressurized Fluidized Bed Combustor with Supercritical Steam Cycle Power Plant
  3. Hybrid Natural Gas Turbine / USC Coal Boiler Power Plant
  4. Flexible Gasification of Coal & Biomass to Generate Electric Power and a Carbon-Free Hydrogen Co-Product

Projects will be managed by the National Energy Technology Laboratory.

Details in the draft FOA are subject to change. Read the draft FOA here.

The Office of Fossil Energy funds research and development projects to reduce the risk and cost of advanced fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the Nation's fossil resources. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit the Office of Fossil Energy website or sign up for FE news announcements.

Disclaimer

Office of Fossil Energy published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 18:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pEXASOL : announces that due to a high level of investor demand for shares offered in the IPO the order book will be closed early on 19 May 2020
EQ
02:19pXDI Taps DeepTarget To Power Member Engagement and Revenue Growth for Credit Unions
BU
02:18pXXL ASA : Preliminary results of the Share Issue
AQ
02:18pAM BESTTV : Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation Insurers Donate $320 Million, Volunteer From Home During Pandemic
BU
02:17pACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pHousing Starts, Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:16pDOE Announces Intent to Commit $81 Million for Coal FIRST Design Development
PU
02:16pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Unveils $6 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades
PU
02:16pEQUINOR : Transaksjoner i kapitalmarkedet
PU
02:16pSORTIS : Launches $50 Million Distressed Real Estate Opportunity Fund
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook
5ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD : ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group