Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DOE Announces Notice of Sale of Crude Oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 02:27am EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) announced a Notice of Sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

DOE plans to draw down and sell crude oil from three SPR sites-Bryan Mound and Big Hill in Texas, and West Hackberry in Louisiana. This sale will fulfill requirements for Section 404 of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 (Public Law 114-74).

Section 404 of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 authorizes the U.S. Secretary of Energy to draw down and sell up to $2 billion of SPR crude oil for fiscal years (FY) 2017 through 2020 to carry out the SPR modernization program. In FY 2020, the Secretary is authorized to sell up to $450 million worth of crude oil from the SPR to carry out the SPR Life Extension Phase II project, in accordance with the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020 (Public Law 116-94). The proceeds from this sale will be deposited into the Energy Security and Infrastructure Modernization Fund during FY 2020.

The Notice of Sale announced today includes a price-competitive sale of up to 12 million barrels of SPR crude. The sale will be conducted with crude oil from the following three SPR sites:

  • Up to 6 million barrels from Bryan Mound, Texas
  • Up to 3 million barrels from Big Hill, Texas
  • Up to 3 million barrels from West Hackberry, Louisiana

DOE must receive bids no later than 2:00 PM Eastern Time on March 10, 2020. DOE will award contracts to successful offerors no later than March 20, 2020. Deliveries will take place in April and May of 2020.

Any company registered in the SPR's Crude Oil Sales Offer Program is eligible to participate in SPR crude oil sales. Other interested companies may register through the SPR website's Crude Oil Sales Offer Program.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 07:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Angel Flight NE Holding First Annual 5K on the Runway Presented by JetBlue at Logan International Airport Boston on May 3
AQ
03:01aOPTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES S A : General Dynamics Land Systems, Saab Barracuda & Thales UK to Present at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020
AQ
03:01aHCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Four Rose Medical Center Units Recognized for Nursing Excellence, Including Rose NICU Named #1 NICU in HCA Healthcare
AQ
02:59aIndia's Airtel says $1.1 billion payment complies with top court's order on dues
RE
02:48aOnline Furniture Retailer Stumbles -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aA Hollywood Drama at a BlackRock Fund -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aMICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02:43aFINZSOFT : Interim 2020 Accounts
PU
02:27aDOE Announces Notice of Sale of Crude Oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
PU
02:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Changes to the Composition of Board and Board Committees
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Intesa, UBI line up advisers to face off in takeover battle
4ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Venclexta Combination Study Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint
5BANK FIRST CORPORATION : BANK FIRST : receives regulatory approvals for upcoming merger with Timberwood Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group