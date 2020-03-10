DOE Responds To Recent Oil Market Activity

*On the record, attributable to DOE Spokeswoman, Shaylyn Hynes

'The Trump Administration is closely monitoring the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and the fallout from last week's OPEC+ meeting on global oil markets. These attempts by state actors to manipulate and shock oil markets reinforce the importance of the role of the United States as a reliable energy supplier to partners and allies around the world. The United States, as the world's largest producer of oil and gas, can and will withstand this volatility. The growth of the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States has led to a more secure, resilient and flexible market. Thanks to President Trump's pro-growth policies, America will remain the number one energy producer in the world. By prioritizing pro-growth reforms to tax, labor, regulation, energy, and healthcare policy the U.S. economy is more resilient than ever.

Secretary Brouillette is closely following the market impacts from these developments. He has been briefed by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), and held discussions with his counterparts and industry stakeholders around the globe.'

###