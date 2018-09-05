DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Malaysia External Trade Indices July 2018

Exports

On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, in July 2018, the export unit value index rose 0.4% to 114.9 points which was contributed by mineral fuels (+1.7%) followed by machinery & transport equipment (+0.4%) and chemicals (+0.3%). The export volume index also registered an increase of 9.1% to 140.9 points. The increase was led by machinery & transport equipment (+12.7%), animal & vegetable oils & fats (+11.0%) and mineral fuels (+7.8%). In seasonally adjusted terms, the export volume index increased 11.8% to 146.7 points.

When compared to the previous year, the export unit value index posted increased 3.1% and export volume index posted increases of 6.0%

Imp orts

In July 2018, the import unit value index also increased 0.03% to 118.4 points compared to Jun 2018 which was mainly led by machinery & transport equipment (+0.6%) followed by food (+0.2%) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (+0.2%). The import volume index increased 7.2% to 149.5 points. This was mainly attributed to mineral fuels (+18.0%), machinery & transport equipment (+7.1%) and chemicals (+5.8%). In seasonally adjusted terms, the import volume index increase 4.0% to 146.0 points.

When compared to the previous year, the import unit value index also advanced 3.2% and import volume index grew 6.9%.

Terms of trade

Malaysia's terms of trade increased 0.4% to 97.0 points when compared with June 2018. On a year-on-year basis, Malaysia's terms of trade decreased 0.03% from 97.1 points

