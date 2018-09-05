Log in
DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Malaysia External Trade Indices July 2018

09/05/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Exports

On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, in July 2018, the export unit value index rose 0.4% to 114.9 points which was contributed by mineral fuels (+1.7%) followed by machinery & transport equipment (+0.4%) and chemicals (+0.3%). The export volume index also registered an increase of 9.1% to 140.9 points. The increase was led by machinery & transport equipment (+12.7%), animal & vegetable oils & fats (+11.0%) and mineral fuels (+7.8%). In seasonally adjusted terms, the export volume index increased 11.8% to 146.7 points.

When compared to the previous year, the export unit value index posted increased 3.1% and export volume index posted increases of 6.0%

Imports

In July 2018, the import unit value index also increased 0.03% to 118.4 points compared to Jun 2018 which was mainly led by machinery & transport equipment (+0.6%) followed by food (+0.2%) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (+0.2%). The import volume index increased 7.2% to 149.5 points. This was mainly attributed to mineral fuels (+18.0%), machinery & transport equipment (+7.1%) and chemicals (+5.8%). In seasonally adjusted terms, the import volume index increase 4.0% to 146.0 points.

When compared to the previous year, the import unit value index also advanced 3.2% and import volume index grew 6.9%.

Terms of trade

Malaysia's terms of trade increased 0.4% to 97.0 points when compared with June 2018. On a year-on-year basis, Malaysia's terms of trade decreased 0.03% from 97.1 points

For more details, please refer to the Department's portal: www.dosm.gov.my

*Notes:

The July 2018 data is provisional and subject to revision in later issues.

Released By:

DATO' SRI DR. MOHD UZIR MAHIDIN
CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA
DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS, MALAYSIA
DrUzir_Mahidin dr_uzir

5 SEPTEMBER 2018

Contact person:
Ho Mei Kei
Public Relation Officer
Strategic Communication and International Division
Department of Statistics, Malaysia
Tel : +603-8885 7942
Fax : +603-8888 9248
Email : mkho[at]dosm.gov.my

Disclaimer

DOSM - Department of Statistics Malaysia published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 04:11:07 UTC
