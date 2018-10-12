Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 06:13am CEST

Natural rubber production increased 11.4 per cent in August 2018

Malaysia's natural rubber production rose by 11.4 per cent in August to 62,862 tonnes as compared to 56,454 tonnes in July. For year-on-year, the production showed an increase of 2.9 per cent.

Average price of Latex Concentrate was recorded at 406.95 sen per kilogramme, decreased 2.0 per cent whereas the average price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (S.M.R. 20) was 542.98 sen per kilogramme, increased 2.9 per cent as compared to the average price in July 2018.

Malaysia's natural rubber exports amounted to 57,670 tonnes and showed a growth of 2.1 per cent. China remains as the main destination, accounting for 52.1 per cent of total exports in August, followed by Germany (13.0%), Iran (5.5%), Korea (3.3%) and Finland (3.1%).

Domestic consumption of natural rubber in August 2018 was 42,755 tonnes against 44,188 tonnes during July 2018, with a reduction of 3.2 per cent. The rubber glove industry as the main consumer uses 31,930 tonnes or 74.7 per cent of the total natural rubber domestic consumption.

Stock of natural rubber stood at 185,670 tonnes, gained by 0.02 per cent as compared to 185,640 tonnes at the end of July.

*Notes:

Data for August 2018 is provisional. The data will be updated based on the latest available figures and subsequently published in the September 2018 publication.

Released By:

DATO' SRI DR. MOHD UZIR MAHIDIN
CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA
DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS, MALAYSIA
DrUzir_Mahidin Dr_Uzir

12 October 2018

Contact person:

Ho Mei Kei
Public Relation Officer
Strategic Communication and International Division
Department of Statistics, Malaysia
Tel : +603-8885 7942
Fax : +603-8888 9248
Email : mkho[at]dosm.gov.my

Disclaimer

DOSM - Department of Statistics Malaysia published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 04:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aChina September exports surge, creating record surplus with U.S. despite tariffs
RE
07:33aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:33aOPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
RE
07:32aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:31aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:20aChinese solar projects facing closure amid subsidy backlog - government report
RE
07:18aEmpty shelves, poor customer service speed Sears' demise
RE
07:17aCOKES, SMOKES AND CLICKS : How Oxxo corner stores are cashing in on Mexican e-commerce
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.