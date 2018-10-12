DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, August 2018

Natural rubber production increased 11.4 per cent in August 2018

Malaysia's natural rubber production rose by 11.4 per cent in August to 62,862 tonnes as compared to 56,454 tonnes in July. For year-on-year, the production showed an increase of 2.9 per cent.

Average price of Latex Concentrate was recorded at 406.95 sen per kilogramme, decreased 2.0 per cent whereas the average price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (S.M.R. 20) was 542.98 sen per kilogramme, increased 2.9 per cent as compared to the average price in July 2018.

Malaysia's natural rubber exports amounted to 57,670 tonnes and showed a growth of 2.1 per cent. China remains as the main destination, accounting for 52.1 per cent of total exports in August, followed by Germany (13.0%), Iran (5.5%), Korea (3.3%) and Finland (3.1%).

Domestic consumption of natural rubber in August 2018 was 42,755 tonnes against 44,188 tonnes during July 2018, with a reduction of 3.2 per cent. The rubber glove industry as the main consumer uses 31,930 tonnes or 74.7 per cent of the total natural rubber domestic consumption.

Stock of natural rubber stood at 185,670 tonnes, gained by 0.02 per cent as compared to 185,640 tonnes at the end of July.

