DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, February 2019

Natural rubber in February 2019 shrank by 22.5 per cent

Malaysia's natural rubber production in February 2019 was 59,017 tonnes, a decrease of 6.7 per cent as compared to February 2018. Month-on-month comparison showed the production of natural rubber declined by 22.5 per cent from 76,104 tonnes in January 2019.

Malaysia's natural rubber exports amounted to 41,102 tonnes, decreased 17.5 per cent against 49,797 tonnes in January 2019. China is the main destination of exported natural rubber, 42.6 per cent of the total exports in February 2019 followed by Germany (11.3 %), U.S.A (6.3%), Iran (5.0%) and Finland (3.9%).

Stocks of natural rubber recorded at the end of February 2019 rose 6.1 per cent from 202,427 tonnes in January 2019 to 214,773 tonnes.

Average price of Latex Concentrate in February 2019 was 410.50 sen per kilogramme, gained by 4.4 per cent whereas the average price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (S.M.R.20) also increased 1.8 per cent to 558.09 sen per kilogramme as compared to the average price in January 2019.

Total domestic consumption of natural rubber in February 2019 was 39,835 tonnes, a decrease of 9.8 per cent against 44,140 tonnes as reported in January 2019. Natural rubber is widely used in the manufacturing of rubber glove industry with a consumption of 29,952 tonnes or 75.2 per cent of the total domestic consumption.

Data for February 2019 is provisional. The data will be updated based on the latest available figures and subsequently published in the March 2019 publication.

11 April 2019

