Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 12:22am EDT

Natural rubber in February 2019 shrank by 22.5 per cent

Malaysia's natural rubber production in February 2019 was 59,017 tonnes, a decrease of 6.7 per cent as compared to February 2018. Month-on-month comparison showed the production of natural rubber declined by 22.5 per cent from 76,104 tonnes in January 2019.

Malaysia's natural rubber exports amounted to 41,102 tonnes, decreased 17.5 per cent against 49,797 tonnes in January 2019. China is the main destination of exported natural rubber, 42.6 per cent of the total exports in February 2019 followed by Germany (11.3 %), U.S.A (6.3%), Iran (5.0%) and Finland (3.9%).

Stocks of natural rubber recorded at the end of February 2019 rose 6.1 per cent from 202,427 tonnes in January 2019 to 214,773 tonnes.

Average price of Latex Concentrate in February 2019 was 410.50 sen per kilogramme, gained by 4.4 per cent whereas the average price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (S.M.R.20) also increased 1.8 per cent to 558.09 sen per kilogramme as compared to the average price in January 2019.

Total domestic consumption of natural rubber in February 2019 was 39,835 tonnes, a decrease of 9.8 per cent against 44,140 tonnes as reported in January 2019. Natural rubber is widely used in the manufacturing of rubber glove industry with a consumption of 29,952 tonnes or 75.2 per cent of the total domestic consumption.

*Notes:

Data for February 2019 is provisional. The data will be updated based on the latest available figures and subsequently published in the March 2019 publication.

Released By:

DATO' SRI DR. MOHD UZIR MAHIDIN
CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA
DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS, MALAYSIA
DrUzir_Mahidin Dr_Uzir

11 April 2019

Contact person:

Public Relation Officer
Strategic Communication and International Division
Department of Statistics, Malaysia
Tel : +603-8885 7187 / 7942
Fax : +603-8888 9248
Email : jpbkkp[at]dosm.gov.my

Disclaimer

DOSM - Department of Statistics Malaysia published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 04:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21a'CHINESE SPIES' STOLE SECRETS FROM CHIP EQUIPMENT MAKER ASML : Dutch newspaper FD
RE
01:18aOil prices fall on surging U.S. crude supply, economic slowdown
RE
01:16aDEUTSCHE BOERSE : in Talks with Refinitiv Over Forex Units
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aChina producer inflation picks up for first time in nine months, eases deflation worries
RE
01:10aHOW TO SAY THE 'R-WORD' : bank executives grapple with recession talk
RE
01:02aASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Lead Declines For Asia As Fed Minutes Show Data May Tweak Stance
DJ
12:33aVolkswagen eyes big stake in China partner JAC, taps Goldman - sources
RE
12:28aVolkswagen eyes big stake in China partner JAC, taps Goldman-sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2IDEX ASA : IDEX ASA : IDEX Biometrics Annual Report 2018
3U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
5SODEXO : Solid Sodexo First Half Fiscal 2019 Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About