DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, July 2018

Natural rubber production in July 2018 surged 36.3 per cent

Malaysia's natural rubber production rose by 36.3 per cent in July to 56,397 tonnes as compared with 41,364 tonnes in June. For year-on-year, the production showed an increase of 2.1 per cent.

Average price of Latex Concentrate was recorded at 415.39 sen per kilogramme whereas the average price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (S.M.R. 20) was 527.80 sen per kilogramme, both diminished at 5.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively as compared to the average price in June 2018.

Malaysia's natural rubber exports amounted to 56,490 tonnes and showed an increase of 7.8 per cent. China remain the main destination, accounting for 52.4 per cent of total exports in July, followed by Germany (11.6%), Iran (7.6%), Finland (4.3%) and U.S.A (2.5%).

Domestic consumption of natural rubber in July 2018 was 44,192 tonnes against 40,820 tonnes during June 2018, with an increased of 8.3 per cent. The rubber glove industry as the main consumer uses33,518 tonnes or 75.8 per cent of the total natural rubber domestic consumption.

Stock of natural rubber stood at 185,491 tonnes, decreased by 5.4 per cent as compared to 196,084 tonnes at the end of June.

Notes:

Data for July 2018 is provisional. The data will be updated based on the latest available figures and subsequently published in the August 2018 publication.

