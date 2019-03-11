DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Special Release 2 (For Building and Structural Works) February 2019

Peninsular Malaysia
The Building Material Cost Index (BCI) (without steel bars) for almost all categories of building in all regions increased between 0.1 and 0.7 per cent in February as compared to the previous month.
The BCI (with steel bars) for almost all categories of building in region B (Perak), D (Johor), E (Pahang) and F (Terengganu & Kelantan) increased between 0.1 and 0.7 per cent in February 2019. In contrast, the BCI in region A (Pulau Pinang, Kedah & Perlis) and C (Selangor, WP Kuala Lumpur, Melaka & Negeri Sembilan) decreased between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent for 2-4 storey (R.C.) building (flat roof), 2-4 storey (R.C.) building (pitched roof), 5 storey & above (R.C.) building (for accommodation) and 5 storey & above (R.C.) building (for office). Timber building and Timber piling in all regions increased by 0.6 and 0.7 per cent respectively.
The changes in unit price indices of building materials by regions in Peninsular Malaysia are shown in Table 1.
Sabah
The Building Material Cost Index (BCI) (without steel bars and with steel bars) for all categories of building in Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan increased between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent in February 2019 as compared to the previous month. In contrast, the BCI (with steel bars) in Tawau decreased between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent. The BCI for Timber building and (R.C) piling in all regions increased between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent as compared to the previous month.
The changes in unit price indices of building materials by region in Sabah are shown in Table 2.
Sarawak
The Building Material Cost Index (BCI) (without steel bars and with steel bars) for all categories of building in Kuching increased between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent in February 2019 except for (R.C.) piling which showed a decrease of 0.1 per cent as compared to the previous month. The BCI (without steel bars and with steel bars) in Sibu increased between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent during the same period. Meanwhile, the BCI in Miri for all categories of building remained unchange as compared to the previous month.
The changes in unit price indices of building materials by region in Sarawak are shown in Table 3.
Notes:
R.C. = Reinforced Concrete
Released By:
DATO' SRI DR. MOHD UZIR MAHIDIN
CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA
DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS, MALAYSIA
DrUzir_Mahidin Dr_Uzir
11 March 2019
Contact person:
Ho Mei Kei
Public Relation Officer
Strategic Communication and International Division
Department of Statistics, Malaysia
Tel : +603-8885 7942
Fax : +603-8888 9248
Email : mkho[at]dosm.gov.my