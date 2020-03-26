Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DOYU Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DouYu International Holding Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP, a nationally recognized securities class action and investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased the American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) of DouYu International Holding Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOYU) in connection with the Company’s July 16, 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). The deadline for investors to submit an application to be appointed as lead plaintiff of this litigation is May 26, 2020.

If you are an investor who suffered losses on your DouYu investment and would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover losses, please contact us by emailing SHandronobrien@aftlaw.com or by calling (212) 279-5050 ext. 1626.

In July 2019, DouYu completed its IPO priced at $11.50 per ADS. On December 18, 2019, Yahoo Finance listed DouYu as one of "the 5 worst performing IPOs of 2019.” Since the IPO, DouYu has traded as low as $6.50 per ADS, representing a 43% decline from the Offering price of $11.50 per ADS.

The Complaint, filed March 24, 2020, alleges that DouYu’s offering documents failed to disclose material facts in violation of the Securities Act of 1933. As alleged, the Registration Statement filed in connection with the Company’s IPO made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) that DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) that key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

This Notice may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP, which is based in New York and has an office in California, has extensive experience in shareholder and securities class action cases. The firm has been ranked among the leading class action law firms in terms of recoveries achieved for shareholders.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights or your interests, please contact:

Sean M. Handron-O’Brien
ABRAHAM, FRUCHTER & TWERSKY, LLP
One Penn Plaza, Suite 2805
New York, New York 10119
Tel: (212) 279-5050 ext. 1626
Fax: (212) 279-3655
Email: SHandronobrien@aftlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pSINCH AB (PUBL) : Sinch acquires Wavy to accelerate innovation and drive growth in Latin America
GL
02:00pTOTAL S.A. : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
DJ
01:58pHOWDEN JOINERY : suspends outlook, share buyback, dividend due to coronavirus
RE
01:58pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : Extension of the subscription period and change in the content of a tender offer to subscribe for the sale of all shares of ENERGA S.A. with registered office in Gdansk
PU
01:57pBIO Summit Accelerates Collaboration Between Government & Industry Leaders in Fight Against COVID-19
BU
01:56pTIMIA CAPITAL : Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders; The Meeting will be Conducted by Phone and Online
AQ
01:55pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : The General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. will be held on 13 May 2020 without the physical presence of its shareholders
GL
01:53pKION : takes a proactive approach to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic
PU
01:53pDIASORIN S P A : Update Annual Calendar of Corporate Events 2020
PU
01:52pQUANTUM COMPUTING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group