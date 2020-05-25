DOYU DEADLINE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds DouYu International Holdings Limited Shareholders with Losses Exceeding $500,000 of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DOYU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired DouYu securities pursuant and/or traceable to DouYu’s July 16, 2019 Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/doyu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/doyu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DouYu you have until May 26, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

