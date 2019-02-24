Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DPLO LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DPLO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 09:27am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) resulting from allegations that Diplomat may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat announced it would be postponing the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results because it will need to record a non-cash impairment charge related to its PBM business. More specifically, Diplomat disclosed the “charge is expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM’s Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.” Diplomat also withdrew its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook provided in January. On this news, shares of Diplomat fell $7.59 per share, or over 56%, to close at $5.87 per share on February 22, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Diplomat investors. If you purchased shares of Diplomat, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1515.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aMOLOGEN : Executive Board receives a new shareholder request to convene an extraordinary meeting to enlarge supervisory board and postpones extraordinary meeting currently scheduled for 26 February 2019
EQ
10:35aXIAOMI : Mi Mix 3 released as companyâ€™s first 5G phone
AQ
10:31aBANK OF SHARJAH P J S C : UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank approves 8% dividend as profits rise to Dh510 million
AQ
10:30aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar -- and Price Tag
DJ
10:27aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat launches Robotic Centre of Excellence
AQ
10:16aHUAWEI MATE X : first look at a truly impressive foldable phone
AQ
10:07aGLOBAL HOTEL ALLIANCE : Announces 2018 Results
BU
10:02aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Del Piero reveals ownership in small Los Angeles soccer club
AQ
09:52aMISR KUWAIT INVESTMENT & TRADING CO : . (MKIT.CA) Reports Its Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2018 (NILEX)
AQ
09:52aINSIDER TRADING EXECUTIONS : Trading Session 21/02/2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2U.S., China sprint to seal deal ahead of Trump's deadline
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett says prospects poor for 'elephant-sized acquisition'
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Huawei chairman says Trump's latest message on 5G 'clear and correct'
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : Bud's Super Bowl Ad Threatens to Derail Beer Alliance

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.