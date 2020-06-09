Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DPM Simović to pay working visit to Žabljak on Wednesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:48am EDT
Published date
09.06.2020 14:07 | Author PR Service

Print

On Wednesday, 10 June, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Milutin Simović will pay a working visit to the municipality of Žabljak.

The working visit will begin with a meeting with representatives of the local government, led by President of the Municipality Veselin Vukićević.

Representatives of the Government and the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as the Municipality of Žabljak, will then visit the jointly implemented infrastructure projects.

On that occasion, Simović and Vukićević will officially put the Krš - Šaranci water supply system into operation, and then visit the local rural roads that have been reconstructed and asphalted through the Rural Development Project, which is being implemented by the Government in cooperation with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

We invite the media to attend tomorrow's events.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pK3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY : XPEDITION AND K3|PEBBLESTONE COLLABORATE TO transform business operations for fashion companies
AQ
12:11pKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
12:11pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO Apologizes to Supervisory Board
DJ
12:10pELECTRO SENSORS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:10pLendified Announces Management Change
NE
12:09pPIONEER CONSULTING : Strengthens Leadership Team
BU
12:08pTINKA RESOURCES : to Recommence Exploration at Ayawilca in Peru
AQ
12:06pREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on Discussions with Health Canada in Pre-CTA Meeting
AQ
12:06pSwift Navigation Demonstrates First-Ever Nationwide Lane-Level Precise Positioning With Ambitious Continental U.S. Drive Test
GL
12:05pAPERAM : Designated Person Notification
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group