DPM Simović to pay working visit to Žabljak on Wednesday

09.06.2020 14:07 | Author PR Service

On Wednesday, 10 June, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Milutin Simović will pay a working visit to the municipality of Žabljak.

The working visit will begin with a meeting with representatives of the local government, led by President of the Municipality Veselin Vukićević.

Representatives of the Government and the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as the Municipality of Žabljak, will then visit the jointly implemented infrastructure projects.

On that occasion, Simović and Vukićević will officially put the Krš - Šaranci water supply system into operation, and then visit the local rural roads that have been reconstructed and asphalted through the Rural Development Project, which is being implemented by the Government in cooperation with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

We invite the media to attend tomorrow's events.