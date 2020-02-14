Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DPR set for Nigeria gas flare commercialisation bidders conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:24am EST

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR ) is set to host the Nigeria gas flare commercialisation program bidders conference on 17th February 2020 in lagos.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs of DPR disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that the bidders conference is for companies whose Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have been successfully evaluated, thereby attaining Qualified Applicants (QA) status and have been issued Request for Proposals (RFP) documents.

Osu said that the conference therefore is to provide a platform to engage with every qualified stakeholder to provide further clarifications on the RFP and commercial agreements and other matters relating to the NGFCP programme.

The NGFCP is a programme designed by government to provide a commercial approach to eliminate routine gas flaring by creating value from flare gas through the capture and transformation of waste gas into useful products.

The programme is also government's effort in attaining Zero Routine Flaring (ZRF) from oil and gas operations and align with its commitment to the Paris Climate Change Agreement (COP 21)

All qualified applicants are therefore requested to forward a maximum of two names of their representatives with their NGFCP unique identification numbers to DPR to enable them attend the bidders conference.

News Credit : https://tbiafrica.com/

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:40aSUMITOMO CORPORATION : Europe Donates Over 100 Laptops to SocialBox.Biz
AQ
03:40aSaniona publishes prospectus relating to the rights issue of units
GL
03:39aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT : Announcement proposed issue of super & short-term commercial paper
PU
03:39aASTRAZENECA : Full-year and Q4 2019 results clinical trials appendix
PU
03:39aLOGMEIN : Non-GAAP Reconciliation (PDF 162 KB)
PU
03:39aRECRUIT : FAQ's for Q3 FY2019
PU
03:39aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Statutory Demand
PU
03:39aBASE RESOURCES : Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
PU
03:39aORIENT SECURITIES : Announcement on election of non-executive director (employee representative director)
PU
03:39aALFRED SCHINDLER : Schindler reports profit fall and warns on China virus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary results 2019
3CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
5RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT : 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group