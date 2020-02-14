DPR set for Nigeria gas flare commercialisation bidders conference

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR ) is set to host the Nigeria gas flare commercialisation program bidders conference on 17th February 2020 in lagos.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs of DPR disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that the bidders conference is for companies whose Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have been successfully evaluated, thereby attaining Qualified Applicants (QA) status and have been issued Request for Proposals (RFP) documents.

Osu said that the conference therefore is to provide a platform to engage with every qualified stakeholder to provide further clarifications on the RFP and commercial agreements and other matters relating to the NGFCP programme.

The NGFCP is a programme designed by government to provide a commercial approach to eliminate routine gas flaring by creating value from flare gas through the capture and transformation of waste gas into useful products.

The programme is also government's effort in attaining Zero Routine Flaring (ZRF) from oil and gas operations and align with its commitment to the Paris Climate Change Agreement (COP 21)

All qualified applicants are therefore requested to forward a maximum of two names of their representatives with their NGFCP unique identification numbers to DPR to enable them attend the bidders conference.

