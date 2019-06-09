DRAGON BALL GAME – PROJECT Z Enters E3 2019 in Its Super Saiyan Form as DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Leading anime video game developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc. today announced DRAGON BALL Z™: KAKAROT as
the final name for the previously announced DRAGON BALL
GAME – PROJECT Z. Coming to the Americas in early
2020 for the Xbox One, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and
PC, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is an all-new Action RPG
(role-playing game) that will take players on the most accurate,
dramatic, and epic telling of the DRAGON BALL Z canon storyline –
the story of Kakarot – the Saiyan better known as Goku.
Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2, the game tells
the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z, taking players on an
unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and
challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade
to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL
Z: KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered
questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted
side quests.
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will be on display in the BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. booth during E3™ 2019, located at booth
#1647 in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11th
through the 13th. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is
scheduled to launch in the Americas in early 2020 for the
Xbox One, PlayStation 4 system, and PC. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will
feature English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in
Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. For more information regarding DRAGON
BALL Z: KAKAROT or other products from BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc., please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com,
or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS,
or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.
