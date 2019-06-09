DRAGON BALL GAME – PROJECT Z Enters E3 2019 in Its Super Saiyan Form as DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

The Most Epic Telling of the DRAGON BALL Z Canon Storyline Receives Its Final Name During Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 Briefing

Leading anime video game developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced DRAGON BALL Z™: KAKAROT as the final name for the previously announced DRAGON BALL GAME – PROJECT Z. Coming to the Americas in early 2020 for the Xbox One, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and PC, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is an all-new Action RPG (role-playing game) that will take players on the most accurate, dramatic, and epic telling of the DRAGON BALL Z canon storyline – the story of Kakarot – the Saiyan better known as Goku.

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2, the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z, taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will be on display in the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. booth during E3™ 2019, located at booth #1647 in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11th through the 13th. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is scheduled to launch in the Americas in early 2020 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 system, and PC. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will feature English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. For more information regarding DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT or other products from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com, or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

