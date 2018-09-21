Log in
DRAGON VICTORY Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Dragon Victory International Limited To Contact The Firm

09/21/2018 | 07:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dragon Victory International Limited ("Dragon Victory" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:LYL).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Dragon Victory stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/LYLThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.  

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dragon-victory-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-investing-in-dragon-victory-international-limited-to-contact-the-firm-300716972.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
