DRB HICOM Bhd : HICOM Q1 REVENUE AT RM2.74b, LED BY AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

DRB-HICOM Q1 REVENUE AT RM2.74b,

LED BY AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

SHAH ALAM, Thursday, 25 June 2020 - DRB-HICOM Berhad's ("DRB-HICOM",

"Group") charted a revenue of RM2.74b in the first three months of 2020, led by their Automotive Sector which netted RM1.81b sales. The Group's Services sector meanwhile brought in RM830.49m, while the Properties Sector managed to record revenue worth RM93.3m in the period.

Expectedly, the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely impacted the Group's businesses. Also, the unfavourable movement in foreign exchange ("forex") during the first quarter

had caused the Group to recognise approximately RM72m forex losses on translation of payables and borrowings denominated in foreign currencies. This led to DRB-HICOM reporting a pre-tax loss of RM185.3m for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

There is no comparative quarter as the Group has changed its financial year end from March to December, in the previous year.

OVERALL REVIEW

Automotive Sector sales continue to be led by national carmaker PROTON, as the locally-assembled Proton X70 SUV continues to lead the category. In the quarter under review, PROTON delivered 21,757 units, with the iconic Saga leading its siblings with some 8,800 units finding new homes, while more than 4,100 units of the X70 rolled off the showroom floor.

DRB-HICOM's Services Sector meanwhile saw Pos Malaysia's parcel volume rising on the back of growth of e-commerce and on-line marketing activities. Mail revenuehas also seen a slight rebound especially in February, although the impact of COVID-19 was apparent in March as revenue shrunk.

Additionally, the Properties Sector had lower billings in the construction sub-sector and thus saw revenue coming in lower.

PROSPECTS FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR

Malaysia's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") weakened sharply to 0.7% in the first quarter, clearly reflecting the early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (GDP in Q4 2019 was 3.6%).

The Malaysian Automotive Association has revised its 2020 total industry volume ("TIV") forecast downwards from 607,000 in 2019 to 400,000 units. While the introduction of a sales tax exemption by the Government for passenger vehicles until the end of December 2020 is expected to boost TIV, the prospects of a full recovery to pre-COVID-19 level is unlikely. The Group will however respond with consumer promotions and new model launches to recover lost ground.

The prospects for the Group's other businesses in defence, aerospace, postal and

logistics, banking, services and construction segments remains volatile as these have also been impacted by the uncertainty of a prolonged battle against COVID-19.

Based on the aforementioned, the DRB-HICOM's operational performance for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 will be adversely impacted by the on-going pandemic crisis. Notwithstanding the above, the Group will continue to implement prudent cost optimisation measures and cashflow management to ensure it is able to meet its financial and operational obligations.

