 DRiV™ and Bounteous Honored Among Best Websites In 2020 Webby Awards

05/20/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

 Receives team recognition at 24th annual awards honoring excellence on the Internet

Bounteous, an insights-driven digital experience agency, was recognized this week by the 2020 Webby Awards celebrating excellence on the Internet for the company’s work creating a new website for DRiV™, the Ride Performance and Aftermarket division of Tenneco, a global automotive supplier.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005717/en/

Bounteous and DRiV™ were named Honorees in best websites at the 2020 Webby Awards celebrating excellence on the Internet. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bounteous and DRiV™ were named Honorees in best websites at the 2020 Webby Awards celebrating excellence on the Internet. (Photo: Business Wire)

The site, DRiV.com, was designated as an Honoree in the Webby category of Best Websites: Car Sites & Car Culture, acknowledging the site as one of the best in its category for 2020.

“Bounteous transformed the DRiV site into an immersive, brand-driven experience that delivers impactful messaging, gives transparency to the innovative technology offered by the DRiV brand, showcases DRiV’s storied brands, and keeps key stakeholders informed,” said Brian Ebling, VP Client Service at Bounteous.

The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps, Mobile, and Voice, Social, Podcasts, and Games.

“Honorees like DRiV and Bounteous are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year.”

Earning the distinction of Webby Honoree, as recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences is a significant achievement—granted to only the top 20 percent of all work entered in the 24th Annual Webby Awards. Established in 1996, this year’s Webby Awards received entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide.

To view the official listing in the 2020 Webby Awards, visit https://bnteo.us/3cRod5K.

About Bounteous
Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with their clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About The Webby Awards
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps, Mobile, and Voice, Social, Podcasts, and Games. Established in 1996, this year’s Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: WP Engine, Monday.com, Slack, YouGov, BASIC, KPMG, Adweek, Fast Company, The New Museum, and Social Media Week.

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe, The dtx Company Founder Tim Armstrong, News Not Noise Founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer Founder Bill Simmons, and Target CMO Rick Gomez, Girls Who Code Founder & CEO Reshma Saujani, and Pineapple Street Media Co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman.

Find The Webby Awards Online:
Website: webbyawards.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards
Twitter: @TheWebbyAwards
Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards
Snapchat: TheWebbyAwards
YouTube: youtube.com/webby


© Business Wire 2020
