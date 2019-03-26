DS Tech Selects Yottabyte to Power Data Center

A strategic partnership between Yottabyte
and DS
Tech offers managed cloud services to DS Tech’s customer base. The
two companies are teaming up to integrate Yottabyte’s virtual data
center software with DS Tech’s professional IT services.
Yottabyte prides itself on delivering a software package that
virtualizes compute, storage, and network resources into a resilient,
hyperconverged, software-defined cloud infrastructure solution. DS Tech
provides superior technology services and customer care, with a mission
to increase their customers’ profitability, improve customer
productivity and to give customers a competitive advantage by
implementing the right technology. A partnership between DS Tech and
Yottabyte means streamlined data center software integration for DS Tech
as well as streamlined support.
“With Yottabyte, what we receive is a one stop shop for Hypervisor,
Backup, DR, and Virtual SAN--all supported by one vendor,” said Eric
Wakkuri, President of DS Tech. “We also get all of this for less money
than if we were to choose competitor systems. For our customers, this
means we can continue to give them affordable IT services that will also
improve their productivity.”
Managed service providers (MSPs) like DS Tech are constantly looking to
improve services in order to better support their customers. As
technology becomes more demanding, so do their standards. With this new
partnership, Yottabyte will continue to assist other managed service
providers in providing a comprehensive IT solution.
About Yottabyte
Yottabyte is a software-defined data center (SDDC) company headquartered
in Bloomfield Township, Oakland County, Michigan. Yottabyte offers a
fully integrated cloud software stack that was built with simplicity and
completeness in mind for Enterprise IT customers and Service Providers
to build, deploy, and manage cloud data centers and services fast and
efficiently to grow your business.
About DS Tech
DS Tech is a leading managed service provider (MSP) that protects its
customers from the two risks of technology - obsolescence and cost. As
its customers’ trusted technology advisor, DS Tech has earned the
position as the market leader and its customers’ business through
quality products and services. DS Tech is the ultimate resource for
Managed IT Services, Cloud Technology, Business Phone Systems (VoIP and
Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) provisioning), Network Security, Video
Surveillance and Disaster Recovery.
