DS Tech Selects Yottabyte to Power Data Center

A strategic partnership between Yottabyte and DS Tech offers managed cloud services to DS Tech’s customer base. The two companies are teaming up to integrate Yottabyte’s virtual data center software with DS Tech’s professional IT services.

Yottabyte prides itself on delivering a software package that virtualizes compute, storage, and network resources into a resilient, hyperconverged, software-defined cloud infrastructure solution. DS Tech provides superior technology services and customer care, with a mission to increase their customers’ profitability, improve customer productivity and to give customers a competitive advantage by implementing the right technology. A partnership between DS Tech and Yottabyte means streamlined data center software integration for DS Tech as well as streamlined support.

“With Yottabyte, what we receive is a one stop shop for Hypervisor, Backup, DR, and Virtual SAN--all supported by one vendor,” said Eric Wakkuri, President of DS Tech. “We also get all of this for less money than if we were to choose competitor systems. For our customers, this means we can continue to give them affordable IT services that will also improve their productivity.”

Managed service providers (MSPs) like DS Tech are constantly looking to improve services in order to better support their customers. As technology becomes more demanding, so do their standards. With this new partnership, Yottabyte will continue to assist other managed service providers in providing a comprehensive IT solution.

About Yottabyte

Yottabyte is a software-defined data center (SDDC) company headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Oakland County, Michigan. Yottabyte offers a fully integrated cloud software stack that was built with simplicity and completeness in mind for Enterprise IT customers and Service Providers to build, deploy, and manage cloud data centers and services fast and efficiently to grow your business.

About DS Tech

DS Tech is a leading managed service provider (MSP) that protects its customers from the two risks of technology - obsolescence and cost. As its customers’ trusted technology advisor, DS Tech has earned the position as the market leader and its customers’ business through quality products and services. DS Tech is the ultimate resource for Managed IT Services, Cloud Technology, Business Phone Systems (VoIP and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) provisioning), Network Security, Video Surveillance and Disaster Recovery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005658/en/