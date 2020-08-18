Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DSG and Bestat Partner in Building COVID-19 Clinical Trials in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 10:02am EDT

DSG, Inc., a global leader of eClinical software solutions and services for the life sciences industry along with their CRO partner, Bestat Pharmaservices Corp. (Bestat) are building studies to support COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in Asia. This includes a study now progressing to Phase III that evaluates a novel monoclonal antibody as a treatment to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by binding to specific proteins found on the surface of the virus.

With the medical community facing extraordinary challenges, as it desperately searches for a vaccine to slow the progression and accelerate recovery of SARS-CoV-2, it is critical to have the ability to build effective clinical trial solutions at a rapid pace and also be adaptive to the ever changing landscape and challenges brought on by the pandemic. DSG, with its proven and intuitive eCaseLink platform provides the right tools for Bestat to achieve these goals.

DSG’s platform enabled Bestat to rapidly build solutions for data collection, management and analysis, helping the clinical trials progress all the way from Phase I to Phase III in a very efficient and accelerated manner by ensuring clean data with real time data export and tools for analysis. Bestat primarily leveraged the eCaseLink Designer module to build the studies in-house in just a few days, while maintaining the integrity for these demanding trials and timelines. The eCaseLink Designer and EDC module helped create and manage the development of electronic clinical trial research questionnaires for the sponsors to effectively collect data from participating patients. Due to the success of these trials, Bestat has contracted with DSG to utilize the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) to manage Randomization and Drug Supply Management (RTSM) for the upcoming Phase III studies.

“We believe that with strong partners, DSG can provide the most effective solutions in the race to find a cure for this pandemic,” said Tony Varano, CEO at DSG. “We applaud Bestat and their team for efficiently using our eCaseLink platform and with their expertise, conducting effective trials and moving them closer to the finish line.”

About DSG

DSG, Inc. is a leading global eClinical provider with a unified suite of innovative technology solutions for the global clinical research community. DSG's eClinical software platform provides competitive advantage that is cost-effective and quickest to build. DSG’s award-winning eCaseLink solutions are used in thousands of clinical trials around the globe.

About Bestat

Bestat is a contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to offering solutions to our customers with the highest quality and professional attitude through time-efficient clinical trial management and data processing. The value professionalism Bestat delivers is expertise leveraged over a broad range of services, and a passionate and talented team of experts to help you make the best decision in conducting clinical trial or research. Having directly served a number of internationally recognized pharmaceutical, biomedical companies and institutes, we have confidences to be trusted as your best partner in clinical trial areas. (https://www.bestat.com.tw/)


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aNOODLES MPANY : & Co CFO stepping down
AQ
10:40aDECIBEL : Names Jason Lund as Chief Operating Officer
BU
10:39aMPLX LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:39aINMOMENT : Announces XI Digital Transformation Solution to Help Top Brands Improve Digital Experiences
BU
10:37aVISUAL LEASE : Appoints Amy Land as Director of Human Resources
BU
10:35a$250,000 Grant from SECU Foundation Helps Hospice & Home Care Providers Obtain PPE
GL
10:34aThe Women's Choice Award® and the 2020 FORTUNE'S FIVE STAR Professional honors Wealth Manager, Elaine Shanley, Finance Forward
GL
10:33aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group