Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DSI : ABCs, LLC Announces Auction Sale of Intellectual Property – Insurance Tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 02:51pm EST

DSI ABCs LLC, as assignee for the benefit of creditors of The Education Insurance Corporation (“EIC”), an insurance technology company, announces the public sale of EIC’s intellectual property and substantially all of its other assets. All bids must be received by no later than 5:00 pm (prevailing Central time) on March 4, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006001/en/

EIC is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. EIC was formed with the goal of developing a new insurance product which would enable colleges and universities to offer salary guarantees to their students post-graduation. To that end, EIC set to work creating a predictive algorithm, based on a wealth of both public and privately held data, which would accurately determine the level of risk and cost of offering this product. Using this model, EIC hoped to offer a suite of new financial instruments which would reduce the risks typically associated with investment in higher-education.

Dubbed “American Dream Insurance,” EIC’s core product would have enabled schools to pay premiums on an insurance policy which guaranteed the income of a graduate over a specified time-period. Conceptually, if a graduate were to earn less than an expected baseline, the policy would then pay the student the difference. This innovative product would provide financial assurances to those students aspiring to higher-education, while simultaneously giving colleges a competitive advantage in recruiting new applicants, and positions the owner of this technology to become the leader in a newly emerging segment of the insurance market.

EIC has ceased operations and executed an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors under Illinois law on January 17, 2020.

Parties interested in information about the available assets should contact DSI ABCs, LLC. The Assignee will make a determination as to what offer will yield the best recovery to creditors. The assets will be sold on a cash-basis, as a single lot, “as-is, where is” with no express or implied warranties, representation, statements or conditions of any kind Interested parties should request a form of asset purchase agreement that will be acceptable for the purposes of bidding.

All bids must be received by no later than 5:00 pm (prevailing Central time) on March 4, 2020. In the event the Assignee receives a qualified competing bid, an auction will be held on March 6, 2020. Only qualified competing bidders will be permitted to attend the auction.

The Assignee reserves the right to revise the terms of sale prior to the beginning of the auction. The Assignee reserves the right to cancel or postpone the sale.

For more information regarding the Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors of The Education Insurance Corporation and the assets being sold, or to request a copy of the form Asset Purchase Agreement, please contact agents for the Assignee, Steven L. Victor at svictor@dsiconsulting.com, or William G. Brandt at wgbrandt@dsiconsulting.com, or by calling (312) 263-4141.

Harold D. Israel of Levenfeld Pearlstein, LLC is serving as counsel for the Assignee and can be reached at hisrael@lplegal.com, or by phone at (312) 476-7573.

About DSI

DSI has been a leading provider of management consulting and financial advisory services, including turnaround consulting, fiduciary roles, financial restructuring, litigation support, wind-down oversight and forensic accounting services for more than 40 years. The company is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, South Florida, Wilmington and Columbus, Ohio. Internationally, DSI has an office in London. For more information about DSI, visit www.dsiconsulting.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pC H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:39pNAVAMEDIC ASA : Private placement successfully completed
AQ
03:36pEXCLUSIVE : Chinese consortium Ecuagoldmining opens dispute with Ecuador over halted mine
RE
03:36pANNOUNCING ELEV8 : Digital Assets, April 14-15 in New York City, led by Anchorage, Morgan Creek Digital, Pantera Capital, NASDAQ, Gemini, Dominion Capital, Kelman PLLC and more
GL
03:35pHEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:35pSIMPLETIRE : Named 2020 Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer
BU
03:34pNEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL : Increases financing to $1.15 million
PU
03:34pTIPRO Responds to Flaring Report Issued by RRC Commissioner Ryan Sitton
PU
03:29pChanging Compensation Costs in the Detroit Metropolitan Area — December 2019
PU
03:27pEBM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Its New, Commercially Available Ubiquitous Diagnostic Environment (UDE) App
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group