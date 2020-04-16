Log in
DSK Hyp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/16/2020 | 05:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DSK Hyp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DSK Hyp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.04.2020 / 11:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DSK Hyp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: https://dskhyp.de/geschaftsberichte

16.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DSK Hyp AG
Stephanstr. 14-16
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dskhyp.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1022865  16.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1022865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
