DSP Clinical : Announces New Co-Monitoring Service to Support Clinical Trials

DSP Clinical, a full-service CRO managing Phase I to IV clinical trials across many therapeutic areas including infertility, endocrinology, urology, and gastrointestinal studies, announces a new co-monitoring service that provides flexible, cost-effective monitoring support to help clinical trials meet study timelines.

The service, which scales to fit the size, complexity, and speed of Phase I–IV research clinical trials in any therapeutic area, can provide back-up monitors who are trained and ready to help within two weeks of a signed contract. DSP monitors are long-term CCRA-certified employees who are fluent in a variety of EDC systems.

“We customize our solutions to fit sponsors’ needs which helps them get timelines back on track, hit enrollment goals, or reach study milestones on time,” said Darlene Panzitta, president and founder of DSP Clinical. “Our unique, fixed-price model also makes it simpler for sponsors to quickly get the expert monitoring support they need without any hourly rates.”

Sponsors can elect to have full- or part-time monitoring help with tasks such as reviewing data, conducting pre-study visits, or preparing for site audits. DSP’s experienced, trained monitors step in as needed, working as an extension of the existing study team while minimizing overhead and lag time. The service is available immediately; sponsors who would like to learn more can visit DSP’s website at dspclinical.com/co-monitoring.

About DSP Clinical Research

DSP Clinical Research is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to providing on-demand management and monitoring services that instantly scale to fit the size, complexity, and speed of Phase I–IV clinical studies. Experienced in all therapeutic areas, DSP specializes in women’s health, endocrinology, infertility and reproductive endocrinology, and urology. DSP drives top-tier success through operational excellence, experienced staff, passionate leadership, and a unique fixed-cost billing model. For more information, visit dspclinical.com.

