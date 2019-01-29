DTN : Agronomic Insights Mobile App Enables Farmers to Proactively Address In-Season Risks and Increase Yields

DTN,
the leading provider of independent and actionable insights, released
the DTN
Agronomic Insights (DTN AI) app, designed to identify potential
problems in farm fields before they grow into significant issues. This
is the first mobile app on the market to deliver risk alerts, associated
economic impacts, and a spray outlook to help guide informed decisions
on when to treat fields for pests, weeds, and diseases.
“The DTN AI app underscores our commitment to helping our agriculture
customers prosper,” said Mark Holland, senior vice president of
agriculture and transportation at DTN. “Our app identifies potential
issues and delivers insight-driven solutions before our customers are
even aware they have an issue. This helps them be more proactive and
increase their on-farm production. Additionally, the app enables farmers
to seamlessly share insights and data with trusted consultants, if they
prefer, driving collaboration on solutions that increase yield and
decrease costs.”
The DTN AI app fills an information gap that many farmers face
throughout the growing season. By using this technology, they will now
be able to reliably and accurately evaluate their crops, both in
real-time and in the future. DTN AI acts as a personal scouting
assistant for farmers, combining information on field-specific weather,
economic impact projections, pest outbreaks, and growth models to
deliver customized decision support that is unique to each acre of land.
It also features the ability for farmers to share their data and
insights with trusted partners, such as crop consultants or agronomists,
if they so choose.
App users can elect to receive risk alerts from the company’s
comprehensive Dynamic Phenology™ tools, which provide visibility into
insect lifecycles and optimal spray timing. Users are also alerted to
which fields have the highest likelihood of potential diseases and
pests, such as gray leaf spot, frogeye leafspot, and western bean
cutworm outbreaks. Finally, DTN AI recommends proactive measures that
can be taken before it’s too late or cost-prohibitive to treat.
DTN
Agronomic Insights is available now in the App Store.
About DTN
DTN delivers accurate, objective, real-time, and
actionable insights to increase customers’ confidence and support
business decisions. In a data-rich world, these actionable insights in
weather and financial analytics make sense of the information, drive
change in processes and help businesses prosper. DTN empowers
agriculture, energy and transportation customers – those who work
endlessly to feed, fuel and protect our world. DTN publishes The
Progressive Farmer magazine, the premier publication in agriculture,
and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005841/en/