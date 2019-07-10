Log in
DTXS Silk Road Investment : Announcements and Notices

07/10/2019 | 11:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited

大 唐 西 市 絲 路 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 620)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

AND

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors ("Board") of DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 18 July 2019, the address of the head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company will be changed to:

Room 811-817, 8/F, Bank of America Tower 12 Harcourt Road, Central

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

With effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited

Lai Kim Fung

Executive Directors and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Jianzhong (Chairman), Mr. Yang Xingwen, Mr. Lai Kim Fung (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Wong Kwok Tung Gordon Allan (Deputy Chief Executive Officer); two Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Shi and Mr. Jean-Guy Carrier; and three Independent Non- executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo, Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi.

Disclaimer

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:07:04 UTC
