DTXS Silk Road Investment : Announcements and Notices

0
08/30/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 620)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(restated)

(unaudited)

Continuing operations

Revenue

99,400

Goods and services

3

77,855

Interest

3

17,020

12,073

Total revenue

116,420

89,928

Other income

835

863

Changes in inventories

(64,919)

(63,453)

Auction and related services costs

(2,670)

(1,542)

Staff costs

6(a)

(13,709)

(22,903)

Marine engineering and related services costs

6(b)

(10,624)

(7,645)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

6(c)

(10,597)

(10,693)

Other operating expenses

(9,652)

(16,384)

Other gains and losses

(89)

21

Profit (loss) from operations

4,995

(31,808)

Finance costs

5

(1,623)

(1,052)

- 1 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Profit (loss) before taxation

6

3,372

(32,860)

Taxation

7

(391)

(1,416)

Profit (loss) for the period from continuing

operations

2,981

(34,276)

Discontinued operations

-

Profit for the period from discontinued operations

669

Profit (loss) for the period

2,981

(33,607)

Other comprehensive expense

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

(1,568)

(5,665)

Total comprehensive income (expense)

for the period

1,413

(39,272)

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners

of the Company

- from continuing operations

3,124

(34,134)

- from discontinued operations

-

394

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners

of the Company

3,124

(33,740)

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to non-

controlling interests

- from continuing operations

(143)

(142)

- from discontinued operations

-

275

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to non-

controlling interests

(143)

133

2,981

(33,607)

- 2 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Total comprehensive income (expense)

for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,061

(39,146)

Non-controlling interests

(1,648)

(126)

1,413

(39,272)

Earnings (loss) per share

From continuing and discontinued operations

Basic (HK cents)

9

0.56

(6.07)

Diluted (HK cents)

9

0.56

(6.07)

From continuing operations

Basic (HK cents)

9

0.56

(6.14)

Diluted (HK cents)

9

0.56

(6.14)

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

180,102

181,422

Intangible assets

86,015

89,578

Other financial asset

-

-

Goodwill

131,065

131,354

Other receivables

10

-

6,726

397,182

409,080

Current Assets

Inventories

44,281

43,557

Trade and other receivables

10

309,484

312,903

Loan receivable

4,945

9,719

Bank balances and cash

28,422

54,437

387,132

420,616

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

24,345

78,177

Contract liabilities

-

679

Borrowings

58,634

55,888

Tax liabilities

6,632

6,098

Lease liabilities

1,997

-

91,608

140,842

Net Current Assets

295,524

279,774

Total Assets Less Current Liabilities

692,706

688,854

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Capital and Reserves

Share capital

277,969

277,969

Reserves

381,736

378,356

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

659,705

656,325

Non-controlling interests

7,889

9,537

Total Equity

667,594

665,862

Non-current Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

22,052

22,992

Lease liabilities

3,060

-

25,112

22,992

692,706

688,854

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:51:10 UTC
