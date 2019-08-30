|
DTXS Silk Road Investment : Announcements and Notices -
08/30/2019 | 10:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 620)
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(restated)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
99,400
|
|
|
|
|
Goods and services
|
3
|
|
77,855
|
|
|
Interest
|
3
|
17,020
|
|
12,073
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
116,420
|
|
89,928
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
835
|
|
863
|
|
|
Changes in inventories
|
|
(64,919)
|
(63,453)
|
Auction and related services costs
|
|
(2,670)
|
(1,542)
|
Staff costs
|
6(a)
|
(13,709)
|
(22,903)
|
Marine engineering and related services costs
|
6(b)
|
(10,624)
|
(7,645)
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
6(c)
|
(10,597)
|
(10,693)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(9,652)
|
(16,384)
|
Other gains and losses
|
|
(89)
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) from operations
|
|
4,995
|
|
(31,808)
|
Finance costs
|
5
|
(1,623)
|
(1,052)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
(restated)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Profit (loss) before taxation
|
6
|
3,372
|
|
(32,860)
|
Taxation
|
7
|
(391)
|
(1,416)
|
Profit (loss) for the period from continuing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
2,981
|
|
(34,276)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period from discontinued operations
|
|
669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
2,981
|
|
(33,607)
|
Other comprehensive expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign operations
|
|
(1,568)
|
(5,665)
|
Total comprehensive income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
|
1,413
|
|
(39,272)
|
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- from continuing operations
|
|
3,124
|
|
(34,134)
|
- from discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
394
|
|
|
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
|
3,124
|
|
(33,740)
|
(Loss) profit for the period attributable to non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- from continuing operations
|
|
(143)
|
(142)
|
- from discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
275
|
|
|
(Loss) profit for the period attributable to non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
controlling interests
|
|
(143)
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,981
|
|
(33,607)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
(restated)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Total comprehensive income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
3,061
|
|
(39,146)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(1,648)
|
(126)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,413
|
|
(39,272)
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
From continuing and discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (HK cents)
|
9
|
0.56
|
|
(6.07)
|
Diluted (HK cents)
|
9
|
0.56
|
|
(6.07)
|
From continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (HK cents)
|
9
|
0.56
|
|
(6.14)
|
Diluted (HK cents)
|
9
|
0.56
|
|
(6.14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(audited)
|
Non-current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
180,102
|
181,422
|
Intangible assets
|
|
86,015
|
89,578
|
Other financial asset
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
|
131,065
|
131,354
|
Other receivables
|
10
|
-
|
6,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
397,182
|
409,080
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
44,281
|
43,557
|
Trade and other receivables
|
10
|
309,484
|
312,903
|
Loan receivable
|
|
4,945
|
9,719
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
28,422
|
54,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
387,132
|
420,616
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
11
|
24,345
|
78,177
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
-
|
679
|
Borrowings
|
|
58,634
|
55,888
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
6,632
|
6,098
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
1,997
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91,608
|
140,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Current Assets
|
|
295,524
|
279,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets Less Current Liabilities
|
|
692,706
|
688,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(audited)
|
Capital and Reserves
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
277,969
|
277,969
|
Reserves
|
381,736
|
378,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
659,705
|
656,325
|
Non-controlling interests
|
7,889
|
9,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
667,594
|
665,862
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
22,052
|
22,992
|
Lease liabilities
|
3,060
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,112
|
22,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
692,706
|
688,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:51:10 UTC
|
|