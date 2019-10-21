DTXS Silk Road Investment : CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS AND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 620)

CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

AND

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to (1) the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 published on 24 April 2019 (the ''Annual Report'') and (2) the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published on 27 September 2019 (the ''Interim Report'') (together, the ''Reports'') of DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Reports.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM OPEN OFFER

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to provide supplemental information regarding the unutilised proceeds in the amount of approximately HK$8.0 million from the Open Offer conducted in 2015, in particular, the expected timeline of the use of such unutilised proceeds, pursuant to paragraph 11A of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules.