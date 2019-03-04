Log in
DTXS Silk Road Investment : Monthly Returns

0
03/04/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedDTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited 04/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

620

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.50

HK$2,500,000,000.00

Nil

HK$0.50

HK$2,500,000,000.00

Ordinary Shares

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$2,500,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

555,937,692

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

555,937,692

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

12,400,000

Nil

200,000

Nil

3,000,000

Nil

750,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Nil

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares issuable

1. Share Options

Scheme adopted

on 06/12/2012

Date of grant:

28/01/2016

Exercise Price of

HK$3.00

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Options

Scheme adopted

on 06/12/2012

Date of grant:

21/12/2016

Exercise Price of

HK$3.71

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Share Options

Scheme adopted

on 06/12/2012

Date of grant:

04/09/2017

Exercise Price of

HK$4.814

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. Share Options

Scheme adopted

on 06/12/2012

Date of grant:

04/01/2019

Exercise Price of

HK$3.902

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedNil

NilNilNilNil

NilNil

Nil

Nil

Nil

NilNilNil

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Disclaimer

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:29:03 UTC

share via e-mail

