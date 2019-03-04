DTXS Silk Road Investment : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedDTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited 04/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 5,000,000,000

620

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) HK$0.50 HK$2,500,000,000.00 Nil HK$0.50 HK$2,500,000,000.00 Ordinary Shares

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$2,500,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 555,937,692 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 555,937,692 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 12,400,000 Nil 200,000 Nil 3,000,000 Nil 750,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Nil

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares issuable

1. Share Options

Scheme adopted

on 06/12/2012

Date of grant:

28/01/2016

Exercise Price of

HK$3.00

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Options

Scheme adopted

on 06/12/2012

Date of grant:

21/12/2016

Exercise Price of

HK$3.71

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Share Options

Scheme adopted

on 06/12/2012

Date of grant:

04/09/2017

Exercise Price of

HK$4.814

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. Share Options

Scheme adopted

on 06/12/2012

Date of grant:

04/01/2019

Exercise Price of

HK$3.902

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedNil

NilNilNilNil

NilNil

Nil

Nil

Nil

NilNilNil

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A