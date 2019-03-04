DTXS Silk Road Investment : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedDTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited 04/03/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
5,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
5,000,000,000
620
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.50
|
HK$2,500,000,000.00
|
Nil
|
HK$0.50
|
HK$2,500,000,000.00
Ordinary Shares
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
Description :
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
Description :
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$2,500,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
555,937,692
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
555,937,692
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
12,400,000
|
Nil
|
200,000
|
Nil
|
3,000,000
|
Nil
|
750,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Nil
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares issuable
1. Share Options
Scheme adopted
on 06/12/2012
Date of grant:
28/01/2016
Exercise Price of
HK$3.00
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share Options
Scheme adopted
on 06/12/2012
Date of grant:
21/12/2016
Exercise Price of
HK$3.71
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Share Options
Scheme adopted
on 06/12/2012
Date of grant:
04/09/2017
Exercise Price of
HK$4.814
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. Share Options
Scheme adopted
on 06/12/2012
Date of grant:
04/01/2019
Exercise Price of
HK$3.902
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedNil
NilNilNilNil
NilNil
Nil
Nil
Nil
NilNilNil
Nil
NilN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)N/A N/A N/A