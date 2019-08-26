Log in
DVB Bank SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/26/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DVB Bank SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DVB Bank SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.08.2019 / 09:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DVB Bank SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://www.dvbbank.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte English: https://www.dvbbank.com/en/investors/publications/financial-reports


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DVB Bank SE
Platz der Republik 6
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dvbbank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

862893  26.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
