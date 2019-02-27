Log in
News : Companies
DVB Bank : and Volkswagen Financial Services AG conclude agreement on the purchase of LogPay Financial Services GmbH

02/27/2019 | 05:05am EST
DGAP-News: DVB Bank SE / Key word(s): Disposal
DVB Bank SE and Volkswagen Financial Services AG conclude agreement on the purchase of LogPay Financial Services GmbH (news with additional features)

27.02.2019 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

DVB Bank SE and Volkswagen Financial Services AG conclude agreement on the purchase of LogPay Financial Services GmbH

Frankfurt/Main, 27 February 2019 - DVB Bank SE (DVB) and Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS) yesterday entered into a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in LogPay Financial Services GmbH (LPFS).

Established as a subsidiary of DVB in 2001 and domiciled in Eschborn, Germany, LPFS is a licensed payment institute according to the German Payment Services Act. The LPFS business model includes, amongst others, the purchase of receivables from the use of toll roads, from fuel purchases, from the mobility market, from the transport of goods (freight receivables business) and from e-commerce. In 2017, VWFS had already acquired from DVB a majority stake in LogPay Transport Services GmbH - at that time a wholly-owned LPFS subsidiary which settles fuel and toll payments across Europe.

Ralf Bedranowsky, CEO and Chairman of DVB Bank SE's Board of Managing Directors, commented on the transaction:

"The signing of the purchase agreement has brought negotiations between Volkswagen Financial Services and DVB Bank to a successful conclusion. For LogPay Financial Services, its clients, employees, owners and business partners, this paves the way for sustainably profitable strategic growth."

Closing of the agreement is subject to the approval of antitrust authorities. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the sale.


About DVB Bank SE:
DVB Bank SE, headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, specialises on the international Transport Finance business. The Bank offers integrated financing solutions and advisory services in respect of Shipping Finance, Aviation Finance, and Land Transport Finance. DVB is present at all key international financial centres and transport hubs: at its Frankfurt/Main head office, as well as various European locations (Amsterdam, Athens, Hamburg, London and Oslo), plus offices in the Americas (New York City and Curaçao) and in Asia (Singapore and Tokyo). As a subsidiary of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main, DVB is part of Germany's second-largest banking group. Please visit our website www.dvbbank.com for additional information.

Contact for this press release:
DVB Bank SE
Elisabeth Winter
Head of Group Corporate Communications
Managing Director
Phone +49 69 9750 4329
E-mail: elisabeth.winter@dvbbank.com

 

About Volkswagen Financial Services AG:
Volkswagen Financial Services are a business division of the Volkswagen AG group of companies and comprise Volkswagen Financial Services AG along with its associated companies, Volkswagen Bank GmbH, Porsche Financial Services, and the financial services companies in the USA, Canada, and Spain that belong directly or indirectly to Volkswagen AG - with the exception of the financial services of the Scania brand and Porsche Holding Salzburg. The key business fields embrace dealer and customer financing, leasing, the bank and insurance business, fleet management and mobility offers. Volkswagen Financial Services have a total of 15,770 employees worldwide - including 6,670 alone in Germany. Volkswagen Financial Services report total assets of around EUR186.9 billion, an operating result of EUR2.5 billion euros and a portfolio of around 19.7 million current contracts (as at 31 December 2017).

Press contact:
Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Malte Krause (Press Officer)
Phone: +49 531 212 5574
E-mail: malte.krause@vwfs.com
www.vwfs.com

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WNDCRJWMXP
Document title: DVB_Pressrelease_27022019

27.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DVB Bank SE
Platz der Republik 6
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 069-97504-329
Fax: 069-97504-850
E-mail: info@dvbbank.com
Internet: www.dvbbank.com
ISIN: XS1433231377
WKN: A2BPTD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

781551  27.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=781551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
