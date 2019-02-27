DVB Bank : and Volkswagen Financial Services AG conclude agreement on the purchase of LogPay Financial Services GmbH

DGAP-News: DVB Bank SE / Key word(s): Disposal

27.02.2019 / 11:00

DVB Bank SE and Volkswagen Financial Services AG conclude agreement on the purchase of LogPay Financial Services GmbH

Frankfurt/Main, 27 February 2019 - DVB Bank SE (DVB) and Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS) yesterday entered into a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in LogPay Financial Services GmbH (LPFS).

Established as a subsidiary of DVB in 2001 and domiciled in Eschborn, Germany, LPFS is a licensed payment institute according to the German Payment Services Act. The LPFS business model includes, amongst others, the purchase of receivables from the use of toll roads, from fuel purchases, from the mobility market, from the transport of goods (freight receivables business) and from e-commerce. In 2017, VWFS had already acquired from DVB a majority stake in LogPay Transport Services GmbH - at that time a wholly-owned LPFS subsidiary which settles fuel and toll payments across Europe.

Ralf Bedranowsky, CEO and Chairman of DVB Bank SE's Board of Managing Directors, commented on the transaction:

"The signing of the purchase agreement has brought negotiations between Volkswagen Financial Services and DVB Bank to a successful conclusion. For LogPay Financial Services, its clients, employees, owners and business partners, this paves the way for sustainably profitable strategic growth."

Closing of the agreement is subject to the approval of antitrust authorities. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the sale.



About DVB Bank SE:

DVB Bank SE, headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, specialises on the international Transport Finance business. The Bank offers integrated financing solutions and advisory services in respect of Shipping Finance, Aviation Finance, and Land Transport Finance. DVB is present at all key international financial centres and transport hubs: at its Frankfurt/Main head office, as well as various European locations (Amsterdam, Athens, Hamburg, London and Oslo), plus offices in the Americas (New York City and Curaçao) and in Asia (Singapore and Tokyo). As a subsidiary of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main, DVB is part of Germany's second-largest banking group. Please visit our website www.dvbbank.com for additional information.

About Volkswagen Financial Services AG:

Volkswagen Financial Services are a business division of the Volkswagen AG group of companies and comprise Volkswagen Financial Services AG along with its associated companies, Volkswagen Bank GmbH, Porsche Financial Services, and the financial services companies in the USA, Canada, and Spain that belong directly or indirectly to Volkswagen AG - with the exception of the financial services of the Scania brand and Porsche Holding Salzburg. The key business fields embrace dealer and customer financing, leasing, the bank and insurance business, fleet management and mobility offers. Volkswagen Financial Services have a total of 15,770 employees worldwide - including 6,670 alone in Germany. Volkswagen Financial Services report total assets of around EUR186.9 billion, an operating result of EUR2.5 billion euros and a portfolio of around 19.7 million current contracts (as at 31 December 2017).

