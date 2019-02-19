DVCon U.S. 2019 Begins Next Week!

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition U.S. (DVCon U.S.) begins next week, offering attendees the industry’s most comprehensive technical program focused on the design and verification of electronics systems. Sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, the 31st annual DVCon U.S. will be held February 25-February 28 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, California.
Over the course of the four-day program attendees can choose from a broad selection of sessions including 39 in-depth technical papers, four tutorials, 25 posters, nine short workshops, two panels and an informative keynote address.
Tuesday begins with paper sessions on Formal Verification Methodologies, Verification Strategies I, and Analog/Mixed-Signal Verification, followed by the poster session. The keynote address, “Thriving in the Age of Digitalization,” will be presented by Fram Akiki, vice president, Electronics & Semiconductor Industry for Siemens PLM Software. Tuesday afternoon there will be sessions on The Universal Verification Methodology (UVM), Applying Big Data to Verification, and Verification Strategies II.
The DVCon Expo will be open Monday evening from 5:00-7:00pm and Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm. There will be a reception each evening during the Expo.
For the complete DVCon U.S. 2019 schedule, including more detailed information on each session, visit www.dvcon.org. To register, visit here.
DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org. Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.