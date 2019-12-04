DVCon U.S. 2020 Advance Program Available & Early Registration Open

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition ( DVCon ) U.S. advance program is now available online and registration is open. DVCon U.S will be held March 2-5 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, California. Sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, DVCon U.S. is expected to attract over a thousand participants eager to learn about the latest in design and verification standards and solutions.



“Now in its 32nd year, DVCon U.S. has established itself as the must-attend industry and user-focused conference for practicing design and verification engineers, EDA developers and design managers, focusing on design and verification of electronic systems and integrated circuits,” stated Aparna Dey, DVCon U.S. 2020 General Chair. “We received over 160 outstanding submissions for papers, panels, tutorials, and short workshops from the best technical minds and organizations in the industry. Our focus on the users of Accellera standard EDA languages, tools, and methodologies continues to be a hallmark of DVCon. Attendees can expect to learn about both practical solutions to their pressing problems and preview the technologies that will affect them in the near future.”

The conference begins on Monday, March 2 with Accellera Day featuring a full morning tutorial focused on Portable Stimulus. There will be two Accellera-sponsored short workshops in the afternoon, one focused on SystemC case studies and the other on IP Security Assurance. Four additional vendor-sponsored short workshops will be conducted Monday afternoon. The Accellera sponsored luncheon on Monday will include the presentation of Accellera’s annual Technical Excellence Award. The DVCon Expo and reception will follow the afternoon short workshops and will begin at 5:00pm.

This year’s keynote, “Artificial Intelligence for Design Automation,” will be given by Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Dr. Devgan’s talk will review the latest trends in artificial intelligence and machine learning and their impact on the EDA industry. He will examine how deep learning will chart a path beyond current practices, moving toward intelligent system design for an AI-enabled future.

There will be two panel sessions on Wednesday, March 4. The first panel, “New Chip Designs Create Tidal Wave of Change,” will address the need for a more thorough verification methodology as complexity converges with open source initiatives such as RISC-V. The second panel, “Predicting the Verification Flow of the Future,” will focus on what’s straining today’s verification environment and what might be needed to support future applications. Both panels will provide thought-provoking perspectives for attendees to consider and offer attendees an opportunity to ask their own insightful questions.

Attendees can choose from a broad selection of 42 papers, four tutorials, approximately 23 posters and 10 short workshops over the course of the four-day technical conference and exhibition.

The Expo, held Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:30pm to 6:00pm, will give attendees plenty of opportunities to meet with peers and experts in the design and verification community.

For the complete DVCon U.S. 2020 schedule, including a list of tutorials, short workshops, panels, sponsored luncheons and events, visit the program agenda . To view the videos from the DVCon U.S. 2019 Accellera Day tutorials, visit http://www.accellera.org/resources/videos/ .

Advance registration rates are available through January 27, 2020. For more information and to register, visit the registration page .

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative , an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org . For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org . Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

