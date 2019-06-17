Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DVDFab : Software Announced Comprehensive Support to 8K UHD Video Conversion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 12:40am EDT

BEIJING, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the release of a minor DVDFab 11 update, DVDFab Software announced its overall support to 8K UHD -- dubbed by industry veterans as the futuristic resolution -- in its Video Converter and four other relevant modules.

What is 8K UHD?

Mathematically, 8K resolution is actually a whopping 16 times the pixels of Full HD (1920 x 1080 seen on regular Blu-ray discs) and four times the pixels of the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 seen on current 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs), that's 7680 x 4320, or 33 million pixels (33,117,600, to be exact). To more easily visualize it, imagine four 4K TVs placed in a four-by-four grid. That's definitely a lot of pixels.

Too Early to Hop on the 8K Bandwagon Now?

While many people are still trying to find enough content to feed their 4K UHD TVs at home, is it too early to talk about 8K, something which may or may not go mainstream, at least not in the next two or three years? Absolutely not! Believe it or not, 8K videos actually have been around for quite a while. Simply type 8K videos in the YouTube search box, and thousands of results will show up in seconds. YouTube might be the earliest one jumping on to the 8K bandwagon, but it is definitely not the only one. The second most popular video-streaming site Vimeo added support for 8K videos in November 2017. It now has over 6,000 videos tagged as 8K.

The First to Support 8K UHD Video Conversion

Now that 8K has become a trend, DVDFab has a solid reason to add overall support for it. And the software vendor did that in today's DVDFab 11.0.3.5 release, making DVDFab 11 the 1st of its kind to support 8K video conversions. Specifically, the new update introduced several 8K relevant conversion profiles, namely, MP4.8K, MKV.8K, M2TS.8K, MP4.8K.10bit, MKV.8K.10bit and M2TS.8K.10bit , in the video converter software and four other relevant modules to help its customers around the world produce dazzling 8K content at home, using their personal videos and movie collections of all resolutions, especially those of 1080p and above. Moreover, to help users make sure whether their PCs are capable of 8K encoding and decoding, the new version also brought in a very neat feature to detect if a user's computer is equipped with an 8K decoder or encoder on board.

The new version is available at the Download Center of DVDFab official website.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on Video Converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 120 million global users. More information at DVDFab's official website or Facebook page.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dvdfab-software-announced-comprehensive-support-to-8k-uhd-video-conversion-300869249.html

SOURCE DVDFab


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:48aPOLYGIENE : Increases Focus on Sustainability by Appointing Industry Veteran to Advisory Board
AQ
01:48aCrowdStrike Appoints Inflow Technologies as Strategic APJ Distributor
BU
01:46aDOLPHIN DRILLING : Drilling contract for Borgland Dolphin in Norway
AQ
01:42aLUFTHANSA : lowers 2019 profit forecast, cites price competition
RE
01:40aINT'L/ FRIENDLY : Eagles lose 1-0 to Senegal
AQ
01:40aAFCON 2019 : Rohr downplays Nigeria's chances
AQ
01:39aNOVARTIS : New analysis of Novartis data confirms that Cosentyx® demonstrates durable comprehensive treatment across psoriatic disease
PU
01:39aXILINX : Intel and Qualcomm lobby against Huawei ban
AQ
01:39aEMIRATES INVESTMENT BANK : EIBank names interim CEO
AQ
01:38aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Lease Placement of Three New Airbus A350-900 and One New Airbus A350-1000 Aircraft with Air Caraïbes and FrenchBee
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About