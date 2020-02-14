Log in
DVDFab Software : Introduces World's First Solution to Remove BD-J From 4K Blu-rays

02/14/2020 | 05:00am EST

In a February 14 update, DVDFab Software introduced the world’s 1st decryption solution to the BD-J protections on some recently released 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays.

BD-J protection was previously used only on non-4K Blu-ray discs, until the recent 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the Midway (2019). Movie lovers, in the absence of a decryption solution, are now having difficulties making backups.

The DVDFab 11.0.7.2 released today changed the situation. In this minor update, developers came up with the world’s very first decryption solution to remove BD-J protections from 4K Blu-rays. The solution combines its groundbreaking technology UHDPath and the upgraded StealthyClone technology.

The UHDPath is an analyzing algorithm responsible for scanning and analyzing the loaded 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, in a way like a physical 4K UHD player plays an original disc, but in this case, only in the background. During the scanning process, UHDPath, working in conjunction with the upgraded StealthyClone, will do the following:

  • Locate the correct playlist

UHDPath generally shall have no problem finding the correct playlist for users to make a main movie backup. However, when multiple fake playlists are found, StealthyClone comes in to help UHDPath pinpoint the correct one from those fake ones.

  • Remove the BD-J protections

Once a BD-J protection is detected on a 4K Blu-ray disc, UHDPath can acquire its detailed information, and then hand it over to StealthyClone to further perform the removal procedures, only after which can a full disc backup become possible.

The way UHDPath handles new protections

Whenever an updated BD-J protection fails UHDPath, it will automatically upload the protection information to DVDFab’s server via cloud, and developers will get their hands on the decryption mission immediately. As a user, just wait for the protection to be nailed, which, as always, won't take long.

About DVDFab

DVDFab Software, a professional multimedia software provider serving 120+ million global users, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for over 16 years.


© Business Wire 2020
