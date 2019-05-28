Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Final distribution to shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 04:59am EDT

DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE “COMPANY”)

Final distribution to shareholders

Further to their announcement dated 1 April 2019, Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited, voluntary liquidators of the Company (the “Liquidators”), hereby confirm that an audit holdback amount equal to GBP 3,798,718 (the “Hold-back Amount”) was received by the Company from DW Catalyst Offshore Fund Limited on 8 May 2019.

Following receipt of the Hold-back Amount the Liquidators hereby announce their intention to make a final distribution (the “Final Distribution”) to both Continuing Portfolio Shareholders (the remaining shareholders in the Company as at 2 August 2017, the date the Company entered voluntary liquidation) and Redemption Portfolio Shareholders (those shareholders who redeemed their shareholding in the Company pursuant to the Discount Trigger Resolution dated 9 March 2017).

The amount of the Final Distribution will be as follows:

Continuing Portfolio: GBP £0.84843 per redeemable ordinary share of no par value

Redemption Portfolio: GBP £0.33128 per redeemable ordinary share of no par value

The Final Distribution has been calculated by reference to the Hold-back Amount which has been apportioned accordingly between the relevant number of Continuing Portfolio Shareholders and Redemption Portfolio Shareholders and in accordance with the timetables referenced in the Company’s shareholder circulars dated 17 February 2017 and 12 July 2017, respectively.

The Final Distribution will be paid by CREST on 30 May 2019 for Redeeming Portfolio Shareholders and 31 May 2019 for Continuing Portfolio Shareholders.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators
Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WR

Tel:  01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:24aMTR : Resumes Dynamic Train Test for New Signalling System of East Rail Line
PU
05:24aRUIXIN INTERNATIONAL : MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND BYE-LAWS (in PDF)
PU
05:24aSSP : opens 10 food and beverage units at Trondheim Airport
PU
05:23aCanada's entrepreneurship represented by Germain Lamonde at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™
AQ
05:23aEXFO : Canada's entrepreneurship represented by Germain Lamonde at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™
PR
05:22aBOVIS HOMES : no longer in talks over Galliford units
RE
05:22aASTRAL FOODS : Lekwa municipality water supply problems hit Astral Foods poultry processing plant
AQ
05:22aAnother win for Bo-Kaap residents after Blok drops interdict
AQ
05:21aAnother win for Bo-Kaap residents after Blok drops interdict
AQ
05:19aALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-05-28 Transaction in own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About