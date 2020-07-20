Log in
DWC Innovations : Awarded Dividing Wall Column Project in LOBS Unit of Indian Refinery

07/20/2020 | 10:02am EDT

DWC Innovations in cooperation with Koch Glitsch has been awarded the design of a grassroots Dividing Wall Column (DWC) Project in Lubricating Oil Base Stock (LOBS) unit of an Indian refinery. This DWC column produces four precise cuts and combines three conventional distillation columns into one. The scope of the project includes basic engineering package and supply of internals for the DWC column.

Manish Bhargava, Director of DWC Innovations said, “We are involved in multiple grassroots and revamp DWC projects in India. Having realized the potential of DWC technology, Indian refineries are undertaking complex DWC projects to further save CAPEX, OPEX and plot space.”

DWC Innovation, based in Houston TX is a technology company that provides innovative & customized solutions for the distillation/absorption processes in the oil and gas Sector. It has established itself amongst its seasoned counterparts as the leader in Dividing Wall Column implementation by developing a highly adaptable DWC Prime technology. This technology combines multiple distillation columns into one thereby saving CAPEX and OPEX by 20-50% in comparison to commonly available distillation schemes.

For more information on DWC Innovations and DWC Prime, please contact apatil@dwcinnovations.com. Visit our website at www.dwcinnovations.com

DWC Innovations LLC
2500 Wilcrest Suite 300
Houston 77042 US
Ph : +1 832 220 3630


© Business Wire 2020
