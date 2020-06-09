DWS Announces Changes to Xtrackers ETF Offerings

DWS today announced plans to close and liquidate Xtrackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF (NYSE Arca: PACA) (the “ETF”).

DWS plans to close and liquidate the ETF following a regular and ongoing process to review and evolve the Xtrackers product lineup to ensure the business continues to meet investors’ needs. The last day of trading is expected to be June 26, 2020. Creation orders will be accepted until that time. Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about July 8, 2020.

When the ETF commences liquidation of its portfolio securities, the ETF may hold cash and securities that may not be consistent with the ETF’s investment objective and strategy. During this period, the ETF is likely to incur higher tracking error than is typical for the ETF.

Shareholders may sell their holdings of the ETF on NYSE Arca, Inc. until the market close on June 26, 2020, and may incur typical transaction fees from their broker-dealer. At the time the liquidation of the ETF is complete, shares of the ETF will be individually redeemed. For investors that still hold shares as of July 7, 2020, the ETF will automatically redeem its shares for cash at its current net asset value as of close of business on that date. Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss on the redemptions. The ETF may or may not, depending upon circumstances, pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with the redemption payments.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD $772bn of assets under management (as of 31 March 2020). Building on more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence in Germany and across Europe, DWS has come to be recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our investment approach strategically.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with approximately 3,500 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team. We are investors – entrusted to build the best foundation for our clients’ future.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Fund, or tender such shares for the redemption to the Fund, in Creation Units only.

Consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Funds’ prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-855-DBX-ETFS (1-855-329-3837) or by viewing or downloading a prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Xtrackers ETFs are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the Advisor), and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, and is not affiliated with ALPS.

RISKS: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. Foreign investing involves greater and different risks than investing in US companies, including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Funds investing in a single industry, country or in a limited geographic region generally are more volatile than more diversified funds. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. Performance of the Fund may diverge from that of the Underlying Index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or operational inefficiencies. An investment in any fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with that fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.

No bank guarantee | Not FDIC insured | May lose value © 2019 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved.

