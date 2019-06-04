DWS Group : Adds 15 Xtrackers ETFs to TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center Commission-Free Menu

DWS Group today announced that 15 of its Xtrackers exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be available commission-free on TD Ameritrade’s ETF Market Center, including the high-yield and China A-share suites on June 3, 2019.

“We are pleased to be able to provide our Xtrackers ETFs to TD Ameritrade clients,” said Fiona Bassett, Global Co-Head of Passive Asset Management and Global Co-Head of Product. “As a global asset manager, we are looking to provide investment advisors and individual investors with access to new markets and sectors in a cost-efficient and transparent way. Through the 15 ETFs available via the TD Ameritrade commission-free program, TD Ameritrade clients will have access to solutions that can help them to diversify their portfolios.”

As of June 3, 2019, TD Ameritrade clients can buy and sell the following Xtrackers ETFs commission-free:

ETF Name Ticker (NYSE Arca) Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF ASHR Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF ASHS Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYLB Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF JPN Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF RVNU Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF HAUZ Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF CN Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF DBEZ Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF HDAW Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF HDEF Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF SHYL Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF HYDW Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF HYUP Ticker (Cboe) Xtrackers Emerging Markets Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF EMIH Xtrackers Investment Grade Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF IGIH

For more information about DWS’s ETFs available in the U.S., visit: www.Xtrackers.com.

DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD 790.8 billion of assets under management (as of 31 March 2019). Building on more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence in Germany and across Europe, DWS has come to be recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our strategic investment approach.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with approximately 3,600 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team.

ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Fund, or tender such shares for the redemption to the Fund, in Creation Units only.

Consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in each Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-855-DBX-ETFS (1-855-329-3837) or by viewing or downloading a prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Xtrackers ETFs are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the Advisor), and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, and is not affiliated with ALPS.

RISKS: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Foreign investing involves greater and different risks than investing in US companies, including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Funds investing in a single industry, country or in a limited geographic region generally are more volatile than more diversified funds. Special risks associated with investments in Chinese companies include exposure to currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards the nature and extent of intervention by the Chinese government in the Chinese securities markets, and the potential unavailability of A shares. Uncertainties in the Chinese tax rules governing taxation of income and gains from investments in A-shares could result in unexpected tax liabilities for the fund, or underlying funds, which may reduce fund returns. Any reduction or elimination of access to A-shares will have a material adverse effect on the ability of the fund to achieve its investment objective. Performance of a fund may diverge from that of an Underlying Index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or operational inefficiencies. There are additional risks associated with investing in high-yield bonds, aggressive growth stocks, non-diversified/concentrated funds and small- and mid-cap stocks which are more fully explained in the prospectuses, as applicable. An investment in any fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with that fund. Please read the applicable prospectus for more information.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 850,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

Important Information

ETFs are subject to risk similar to those of their underlying securities, including, but not limited to, market, investment, sector, or industry risks, and those regarding short-selling and margin account maintenance. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, leverage risk, credit risk, and interest rate risk. Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, small-capitalization securities, and commodities. Each individual. Investors should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy. Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).

Information provided by TD Ameritrade, including without limitation that related to the ETF Market Center and commission-free ETFs, is for general educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation or investment advice. ETFs purchased commission-free that are available on the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center are available generally without commissions when placed online in a TD Ameritrade account. Other fees may apply for trade orders placed through a broker or by automated phone.

TD Ameritrade receives remuneration from certain ETFs (exchange-traded funds) that participate in the commission-free ETF program for shareholder, administrative and/or other services.

No Margin for 30 Days. Certain ETFs purchased commission free that are available on the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center will not be immediately marginable at TD Ameritrade through the first 30 days from settlement. For the purposes of calculation the day of settlement is considered Day 1.

Short-Term Trading Fee (Holding Period for 30 Days). ETFs available commission-free that participate in the ETF Market Center may be subject to a holding period that commences with any purchase and extends through the following THIRTY (30) calendar days. An account owner must hold all shares of an ETF position purchased for a minimum of THIRTY (30) calendar days without selling to avoid a short–term trading fee where applicable. There is no limit to the number of purchases that can be effected in the holding period. Any order to sell within THIRTY (30) calendar days of last purchase (LIFO – Last In, First Out) will cause an account owner's account to be assessed a short–term trading fee of $13.90, where applicable. For the purposes of calculation, the day of purchase is considered Day 0. Day 1 begins the day after the date of purchase. The short–term trading fee may be applicable to each purchase of each ETF where such ETF is sold during the holding period. The short–term trading fee may be more than applicable standard commissions on purchases and sells of ETFs that are not commission-free.

No bank guarantee | Not FDIC insured | May lose value

© 2019 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved. DBX003918 05.10.2020 067511_1.0_

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005857/en/