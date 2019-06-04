DWS Group : Adds 15 Xtrackers ETFs to TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center Commission-Free Menu

DWS Group today announced that 15 of its Xtrackers exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) will be available commission-free on TD Ameritrade’s ETF Market
Center, including the high-yield and China A-share suites on June 3,
2019.
“We are pleased to be able to provide our Xtrackers ETFs to TD
Ameritrade clients,” said Fiona Bassett, Global Co-Head of Passive Asset
Management and Global Co-Head of Product. “As a global asset manager, we
are looking to provide investment advisors and individual investors with
access to new markets and sectors in a cost-efficient and transparent
way. Through the 15 ETFs available via the TD Ameritrade commission-free
program, TD Ameritrade clients will have access to solutions that can
help them to diversify their portfolios.”
As of June 3, 2019, TD Ameritrade clients can buy and sell the following
Xtrackers ETFs commission-free:
|
|
|
|
ETF Name
|
|
Ticker (NYSE Arca)
|
Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
|
|
ASHR
|
Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF
|
|
ASHS
|
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
HYLB
|
Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF
|
|
JPN
|
Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF
|
|
RVNU
|
Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF
|
|
HAUZ
|
Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF
|
|
CN
|
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF
|
|
DBEZ
|
Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF
|
|
HDAW
|
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
|
|
HDEF
|
Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
|
|
SHYL
|
Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF
|
|
HYDW
|
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF
|
|
HYUP
|
|
|
Ticker (Cboe)
|
Xtrackers Emerging Markets Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF
|
|
EMIH
|
Xtrackers Investment Grade Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF
|
|
IGIH
|
|
|
For more information about DWS’s ETFs available in the U.S., visit: www.Xtrackers.com.
DWS Group
DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD
790.8 billion of assets under management (as of 31 March 2019). Building
on more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence in
Germany and across Europe, DWS has come to be recognized by clients
globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions,
stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment
disciplines.
We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment
capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to
growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives
asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and
governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted
solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of
our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are
brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our
strategic investment approach.
DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with
approximately 3,600 employees in offices all over the world, we are
local while being one global team.
ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may
acquire those shares from the Fund, or tender such shares for the
redemption to the Fund, in Creation Units only.
Consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges
and expenses before investing. This and other important information can
be found in each Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling
1-855-DBX-ETFS (1-855-329-3837) or by viewing or downloading a
prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com.
Please read it carefully before investing.
Xtrackers ETFs are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the Advisor), and
distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). The Advisor is a wholly
owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, and is not affiliated
with ALPS.
RISKS: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of
principal. Stocks may decline in value. Bond investments are subject to
interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees.
When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Foreign investing
involves greater and different risks than investing in US companies,
including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less
efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information,
political instability and differing auditing and legal standards.
Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the
markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and
less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than
those of developed countries. Funds investing in a single industry,
country or in a limited geographic region generally are more volatile
than more diversified funds. Special risks associated with investments
in Chinese companies include exposure to currency fluctuations, less
liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of
comprehensive company information, political instability and differing
auditing and legal standards the nature and extent of intervention by
the Chinese government in the Chinese securities markets, and the
potential unavailability of A shares. Uncertainties in the Chinese tax
rules governing taxation of income and gains from investments in
A-shares could result in unexpected tax liabilities for the fund, or
underlying funds, which may reduce fund returns. Any reduction or
elimination of access to A-shares will have a material adverse effect on
the ability of the fund to achieve its investment objective. Performance
of a fund may diverge from that of an Underlying Index due to operating
expenses, transaction costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or
operational inefficiencies. There are additional risks associated with
investing in high-yield bonds, aggressive growth stocks,
non-diversified/concentrated funds and small- and mid-cap stocks which
are more fully explained in the prospectuses, as applicable. An
investment in any fund should be considered only as a supplement to a
complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the
risks associated with that fund. Please read the applicable prospectus
for more information.
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11
million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets,
and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment
advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average
of approximately 850,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a
quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of
innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of
10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are
leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client
care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by
visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh Accounts. Brokerage services provided by TD
Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)
/ SIPC (www.SIPC.org).
Important Information
ETFs are subject to risk similar to those of their underlying
securities, including, but not limited to, market, investment, sector,
or industry risks, and those regarding short-selling and margin account
maintenance. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk,
commodity risk, leverage risk, credit risk, and interest rate risk.
Performance may be affected by risks associated with
non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or
sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to,
investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real
estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, small-capitalization
securities, and commodities. Each individual. Investors should consider
these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or
strategy. Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market
volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed or sold, may be
worth more or less than their original cost. Unlike mutual funds, shares
of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares
are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than
the net asset value (NAV).
Information provided by TD Ameritrade, including without limitation that
related to the ETF Market Center and commission-free ETFs, is for
general educational and informational purposes only and should not be
considered a recommendation or investment advice. ETFs purchased
commission-free that are available on the TD Ameritrade ETF Market
Center are available generally without commissions when placed online in
a TD Ameritrade account. Other fees may apply for trade orders placed
through a broker or by automated phone.
TD Ameritrade receives remuneration from certain ETFs (exchange-traded
funds) that participate in the commission-free ETF program for
shareholder, administrative and/or other services.
No Margin for 30 Days. Certain ETFs purchased commission free that are
available on the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center will not be immediately
marginable at TD Ameritrade through the first 30 days from settlement.
For the purposes of calculation the day of settlement is considered Day
1.
Short-Term Trading Fee (Holding Period for 30 Days). ETFs available
commission-free that participate in the ETF Market Center may be subject
to a holding period that commences with any purchase and extends through
the following THIRTY (30) calendar days. An account owner must hold all
shares of an ETF position purchased for a minimum of THIRTY (30)
calendar days without selling to avoid a short–term trading fee where
applicable. There is no limit to the number of purchases that can be
effected in the holding period. Any order to sell within THIRTY (30)
calendar days of last purchase (LIFO – Last In, First Out) will cause an
account owner's account to be assessed a short–term trading fee of
$13.90, where applicable. For the purposes of calculation, the day of
purchase is considered Day 0. Day 1 begins the day after the date of
purchase. The short–term trading fee may be applicable to each purchase
of each ETF where such ETF is sold during the holding period. The
short–term trading fee may be more than applicable standard commissions
on purchases and sells of ETFs that are not commission-free.
No bank guarantee | Not FDIC insured | May lose value
© 2019 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved. DBX003918
05.10.2020 067511_1.0_
