DWS Group : Expands ESG Product Suite

DWS Group today announced the launch of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: EASG), growing its suite of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) will provide investors further transparency into company performance beyond traditional financial analysis and will allow them to efficiently invest in high ESG rating companies located in developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this month, DWS Group launched the first ESG money market fund in the U.S.1 – DWS ESG Liquidity Fund (ESGXX) – which invests in high-quality, short-term, U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments paying a fixed, variable or floating interest rate while also filtering for various ESG factors using DWS’s proprietary ESG Engine.

“More than one-quarter of assets under management globally are now being invested according to the premise that ESG factors can materially affect a company’s performance and market value2 ,” said Fiona Bassett, Global Co-Head of Passive Asset Management and Global Co-Head of Products. “Through our Xtrackers suite, our aim is to provide efficient access to international markets, asset classes or strategies that deliver new investment opportunities capitalizing on emerging trends. The ESG rating data incorporated in EASG could help investors better evaluate the risk and return potential of financial opportunities.”

“We are excited that DWS’s new ETF will be based on the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index,” said Christine Berg, CFA, Managing Director and Head of ETF Client Coverage in North America. “More of the world’s investors are integrating ESG to manage the long-term risk and return drivers of their portfolios.”

EASG seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index. The MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index provides exposure to companies with high ESG performance relative to their sector peers. The Index consists of large and mid cap companies across developed markets countries around the world, excluding the US and Canada.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with EUR 687bn of assets under management (as of 30 Jun 2018). Building on more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence in Germany and across Europe, DWS aims to be recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

DWS offers individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Its diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. The firm’s expertise and the on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our strategic investment approach.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with staff from 35 nationalities, speaking more than 75 languages rooted in 22 countries, we are local while being one global team.

