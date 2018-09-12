DWS Group : Expands ESG Product Suite

DWS Group today announced the launch of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders
Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: EASG), growing its suite of Environmental, Social
and Governance (ESG) solutions. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) will
provide investors further transparency into company performance beyond
traditional financial analysis and will allow them to efficiently invest
in high ESG rating companies located in developed markets outside the
U.S. and Canada.
Earlier this month, DWS Group launched the first ESG money market fund
in the U.S.1 – DWS ESG Liquidity Fund (ESGXX) – which invests
in high-quality, short-term, U.S. dollar-denominated money market
instruments paying a fixed, variable or floating interest rate while
also filtering for various ESG factors using DWS’s proprietary ESG
Engine.
“More than one-quarter of assets under management globally are now being
invested according to the premise that ESG factors can materially affect
a company’s performance and market value2 ,” said Fiona
Bassett, Global Co-Head of Passive Asset Management and Global Co-Head
of Products. “Through our Xtrackers suite, our aim is to provide
efficient access to international markets, asset classes or strategies
that deliver new investment opportunities capitalizing on emerging
trends. The ESG rating data incorporated in EASG could help investors
better evaluate the risk and return potential of financial
opportunities.”
“We are excited that DWS’s new ETF will be based on the MSCI EAFE ESG
Leaders Index,” said Christine Berg, CFA, Managing Director and Head of
ETF Client Coverage in North America. “More of the world’s investors are
integrating ESG to manage the long-term risk and return drivers of their
portfolios.”
EASG seeks investment results that correspond generally to the
performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders
Index. The MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index provides exposure to companies
with high ESG performance relative to their sector peers. The Index
consists of large and mid cap companies across developed markets
countries around the world, excluding the US and Canada.
For more information about the ETFs available in the US, visit: www.Xtrackers.com.
DWS Group
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset
managers with EUR 687bn of assets under management (as of 30 Jun 2018).
Building on more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for
excellence in Germany and across Europe, DWS aims to be recognized by
clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment
solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment
disciplines.
DWS offers individuals and institutions access to our strong investment
capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to
growth trends. Its diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives
asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and
governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted
solutions for our clients. The firm’s expertise and the
on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and
investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global
CIO View, which guides our strategic investment approach.
DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with staff from
35 nationalities, speaking more than 75 languages rooted in 22
countries, we are local while being one global team.
DWS is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by MSCI. Any
information provided by DWS should not be considered either a
recommendation by MSCI or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or
sell any securities, and MSCI makes no representations regarding DWS
content.
ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may
acquire those shares from the Fund, or tender such shares for the
redemption to the Fund, in Creation Units only.
Consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges
and expenses before investing. This and other important information can
be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling
1-855-DBX-ETFS (1-855-329-3837) or by viewing or downloading a
prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com.
Please read it carefully before investing.
DBX Advisors LLC (DBX) is the investment adviser to the Xtrackers ETFs,
which are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). DBX is an
indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG, neither of which
is affiliated with ALPS.
ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with MSCI.
ESG investing risk:
Investing primarily in investments that meet ESG criteria carries the
risk that the fund may forgo otherwise attractive investment
opportunities or increase or decrease its exposure to certain types of
companies and, therefore, may underperform funds that do not consider
ESG factors.
EASG RISKS: Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of
principal. Investing in securities that meet ESG criteria may result in
the fund forgoing otherwise attractive opportunities, which may result
in underperformance when compared to funds that do not consider ESG
factors. Stocks may decline in value. Foreign investing involves greater
and different risks than investing in US companies, including currency
fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading
markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political
instability and differing auditing and legal standards. This fund is
non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues,
increasing its potential risk. An investment in this fund should be
considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for
those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the fund.
Please read the prospectus for more information.
Nothing contained herein is fiduciary or impartial investment advice
that is individualized or directed to any plan, plan participant, or IRA
owner regarding the advisability of any investment transaction,
including any IRA distribution or rollover.
No bank guarantee | Not FDIC insured | May lose value
© 2018 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved. DBX003562
060696_1.0
_________________
1 Source: Crane Data Analytics as of 8/9/18
2
Source: McKinsey as of 2017
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005714/en/