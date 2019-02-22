DWS Group : Expands Liquid Real Assets Product Line-Up

DWS Group today announced that as of Feb. 22, 2019, the Xtrackers MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: DBAP) will change its name to Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: HAUZ) and will switch its underlying index to the iSTOXX Developed and Emerging Markets ex USA PK VN Real Estate Index. The new index is free-float capitalization weighted and provides exposure to publicly traded real estate securities in countries outside the United States.

“As a multi-specialty provider, we aim to deliver solutions to clients that provide access to global markets, leverage our innovative capabilities and deliver value through our core competencies,” said Fiona Bassett, Global Co-Head of Passive Asset Management and Global Co-Head of Product. “The HAUZ exchange-traded fund provides investors who are looking in incorporate alternatives through liquid strategies into their portfolios an opportunity to access publicly traded international real estate securities in a cost-efficient way.”

HAUZ seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the iSTOXX Developed and Emerging Markets ex USA PK VN Real Estate Index.

For more information about DWS’s ETFs available in the US, visit: www.Xtrackers.com.

DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD 757.9bn of assets under management (as of 31 December 2018). Building on more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence in Germany and across Europe, DWS has come to be recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our strategic investment approach.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with approximately 3,600 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team.

ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Fund, or tender such shares for the redemption to the Fund, in Creation Units only.

Consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-855-DBX-ETFS (1-855-329-3837) or by viewing or downloading a prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Xtrackers ETFs are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the Advisor), and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, and is not affiliated with ALPS.

HAUZ Risks: Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. Foreign investing involves greater and different risks than investing in US companies, including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. There are special risks associated with an investment in real estate, including REITS. These risks include credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the impact of varied economic conditions. Investing in foreign securities, particularly those of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. Performance of the fund may diverge from that of the underlying index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or operational inefficiencies. An investment in this fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the fund. See the prospectus for details.

No bank guarantee | Not FDIC insured | May lose value

