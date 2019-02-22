DWS Group : Expands Liquid Real Assets Product Line-Up

DWS Group today announced that as of Feb. 22, 2019, the Xtrackers MSCI
Asia Pacific ex Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: DBAP) will change
its name to Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: HAUZ)
and will switch its underlying index to the iSTOXX Developed and
Emerging Markets ex USA PK VN Real Estate Index. The new index is
free-float capitalization weighted and provides exposure to publicly
traded real estate securities in countries outside the United States.
“As a multi-specialty provider, we aim to deliver solutions to clients
that provide access to global markets, leverage our innovative
capabilities and deliver value through our core competencies,” said
Fiona Bassett, Global Co-Head of Passive Asset Management and Global
Co-Head of Product. “The HAUZ exchange-traded fund provides investors
who are looking in incorporate alternatives through liquid strategies
into their portfolios an opportunity to access publicly traded
international real estate securities in a cost-efficient way.”
HAUZ seeks investment results that correspond generally to the
performance, before fees and expenses, of the iSTOXX Developed and
Emerging Markets ex USA PK VN Real Estate Index.
For more information about DWS’s ETFs available in the US, visit: www.Xtrackers.com.
DWS Group
DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD
757.9bn of assets under management (as of 31 December 2018). Building on
more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence in
Germany and across Europe, DWS has come to be recognized by clients
globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions,
stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment
disciplines.
We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment
capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to
growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives
asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and
governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted
solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of
our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are
brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our
strategic investment approach.
DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with
approximately 3,600 employees in offices all over the world, we are
local while being one global team.
ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may
acquire those shares from the Fund, or tender such shares for the
redemption to the Fund, in Creation Units only.
Consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges
and expenses before investing. This and other important information can
be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling
1-855-DBX-ETFS (1-855-329-3837) or by viewing or downloading a
prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com.
Please read it carefully before investing.
Xtrackers ETFs are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the Advisor), and
distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). The Advisor is a wholly
owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, and is not affiliated
with ALPS.
HAUZ Risks: Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of
principal. Stocks may decline in value. Foreign investing involves
greater and different risks than investing in US companies, including
currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient
trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political
instability and differing auditing and legal standards. There are
special risks associated with an investment in real estate, including
REITS. These risks include credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and
the impact of varied economic conditions. Investing in foreign
securities, particularly those of emerging markets, presents certain
risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes,
and market risks. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less
liquid than the markets of more mature economies and generally have less
diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political
systems than those of developed countries. Any fund that concentrates in
a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than
a fund that invests more broadly. Performance of the fund may diverge
from that of the underlying index due to operating expenses, transaction
costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or operational
inefficiencies. An investment in this fund should be considered only as
a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors
willing to accept the risks associated with the fund. See the prospectus
for details.
No bank guarantee | Not FDIC insured | May lose value
