DXB Entertainments : Dubai Parks and Resorts Celebrates Saudi National Day

20 September, 2018

Congratulates Saudi Arabia and extends warmest greetings on this special occasion

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East is celebrating Saudi National Day with a unique offer on (one-day/one-park) and (one-day/two-parks) tickets to visit any of the three iconic theme parks, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Bollywood Parks™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park.

The offer which is valid until 30 September, gives Saudi Nationals and residents one free ticket for every four tickets purchased to visit one of the most exciting destinations in the Middle East. So, a family of five can enjoy the destination for the price of four and children under three can enter for free.

Each of the four unique theme parks at the destination offer exciting and fun experiences for the whole family. MOTIONGATE™ Dubai the region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park featuring 27 thrilling key rides and attractions inspired by 13 of Hollywood's most memorable live action and animated films. Guests will be immersed with a diversity of rides and attractions including five thrilling roller coasters, a drop tower, a water ride, interactive play labs, 3D motion simulators, live stage shows and more

LEGOLAND® Dubai is the ultimate theme park for children 2-12 and their families in the Middle East. The park features over 40 interactive rides, shows and attractions and 15,000 LEGO model structures made from over 60 million LEGO bricks. Visitors can enjoy six themed lands, each unique in their experience, entertainment and educational offering as well as exciting skill games and building experiences in each land.

LEGOLAND® Water Park is the only water park in the region designed specifically for kids aged 2-12 and their families. The Water Park features 20 water slides and attractions, each offering a different and fun-soaked experience, including the Build-A-Raft River where children of all ages can customise their own raft using LEGO soft bricks, before floating down a lazy river with views of the entire park.

Bollywood Parks™ Dubai is a delightful experience for Bollywood fans who want to enjoy action, adventure, romance, comedy, music and dance. Guests can also enjoy rides and attractions based on some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters. It is also a first of its kind theme park showcasing the authentic Bollywood movie experience, offering visitors an opportunity to take home a bit of Bollywood through the retail, F&B and overall ambience.

Ends

About Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts owned by DXB Entertainments PJSC, is the Middle East's largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination comprising four separate theme parks: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, featuring immersive rides and attractions based on Hollywood hits; LEGOLAND® Dubai, a unique, interactive theme park for families which brings the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful learning environment; and BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, a first-of-its-kind theme park that showcases rides and attractions based on some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters. It also hosts the LEGOLAND® Water Park, the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12. Expected to open in late 2019, Six Flags Dubai will be destinations fifth theme park and the regions first Six Flags themed park.

The entire destination is connected by Riverland™ Dubai, the free to enter themed recreational hub with a multitude of dining, shopping and unique entertainment options that connects the theme parks, perfect for friends and families of all ages. Guests can stay at the Lapita™ Hotel, a Polynesian themed family hotel part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai equidistant to Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports, the destination offers over 100 rides and attractions

For more information, go to: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

For additional information please contact:

Anas Mehmood, Sr. PR Executive - BPG Orange

Tel: +971 4 506 5549

Email: anas.mehmood@bpgorange.com