DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

12/29/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of DXC and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dxc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

DXC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 6, 2018, the Company revealed a range of adverse financial news including the loss of sales to significant customers, quarterly revenue shortfall in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and an $800 million reduction to its 2019 revenue outlook as well as a lack of growth in the digital space and ineffective sales strategies.

On this news, the price of DXC’s shares plummeted.

The case is City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. DXC Technology Company, et al., No. 18-cv-1599.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
