DXC Technology : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

08/22/2018

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company ("HPE") stockholders of record on March 20, 2017 received 0.085904 of a share of common stock of DXC Technology Company for every one share of HPE common stock held on the record date for the distribution with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares. This transaction represents 42 shares of common stock received as a result of shares of HPE held by the reporting person on the record date for the distribution.

Remarks:

William L. Deckelman, Jr., Attorney-in-Fact Date

08/22/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 21:36:05 UTC
