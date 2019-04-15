DXC Technology : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. 7. Nature of Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Securities Ownership Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Beneficially Form: Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) (A) or Owned at end of Direct (D) or Ownership Amount Price Issuer's Fiscal Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) (D) Year (Instr. 3 (Instr. 4) and 4) Common Stock(1) 08/30/2018 G 38,356 D $0 690,223 D Kimberley Common Stock 38,356 I R Lawrie Revocable Trust Kimberley Common Stock(2) 09/11/2018 G 38,356 D $0 0 I R Lawrie Revocable Trust Common Stock(2) 09/11/2018 G 38,356 A $0 728,579 D Common Stock(3) 12/12/2018 G 34,034 D $0 694,545 D By The Common Stock(3) 12/12/2018 G 34,034 A $0 89,034 I Lawrie Family Foundation Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. Disposed 3 and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1.This transaction represents a donation to The Kimberly R Lawrie Revocable Trust. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.

2.This transaction represents a donation from The Kimberly R Lawrie Revocable Trust. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.

3.This transaction represents a donation to The Lawrie Family Foundation. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.

