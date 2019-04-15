Log in
DXC Technology : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

0
04/15/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0362

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

1.0

OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

LAWRIE JOHN M

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

1775 TYSONS BOULEVARD

(Street)

TYSONS

VA

22102

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

DXC Technology Co[ DXC ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3.

Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

03/31/2019

below)

below)

President and CEO

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

(A) or

Owned at end of

Direct (D) or

Ownership

Amount

Price

Issuer's Fiscal

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

(D)

Year (Instr. 3

(Instr. 4)

and 4)

Common Stock(1)

08/30/2018

G

38,356

D

$0

690,223

D

Kimberley

Common Stock

38,356

I

R Lawrie

Revocable

Trust

Kimberley

Common Stock(2)

09/11/2018

G

38,356

D

$0

0

I

R Lawrie

Revocable

Trust

Common Stock(2)

09/11/2018

G

38,356

A

$0

728,579

D

Common Stock(3)

12/12/2018

G

34,034

D

$0

694,545

D

By The

Common Stock(3)

12/12/2018

G

34,034

A

$0

89,034

I

Lawrie

Family

Foundation

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1.This transaction represents a donation to The Kimberly R Lawrie Revocable Trust. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.

2.This transaction represents a donation from The Kimberly R Lawrie Revocable Trust. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.

3.This transaction represents a donation to The Lawrie Family Foundation. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.

Remarks:

William L. Deckelman, Jr.,

04/15/2019

Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 21:42:08 UTC
