DXC Technology : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

SEC Form 5
FORM 5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
Form 3 Holdings Reported.
Form 4 Transactions Reported.
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0362
ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
1.0
OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LAWRIE JOHN M
(Last)
(First)
1775 TYSONS BOULEVARD
TYSONS
VA
22102
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
2.
Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
DXC Technology Co[ DXC ]
|
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
3.
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
03/31/2019
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
03/31/2019
below)
below)
President and CEO
4.
If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
5. Amount of
|
|
|
7. Nature of
Execution Date,
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
Securities
Ownership
Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
|
Beneficially
|
|
Beneficial
|
Indirect (I)
|
Year (Instr. 3
|
|
Common Stock(1)
08/30/2018
G
|
38,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kimberley
Common Stock
38,356
I
|
R Lawrie
Revocable
Trust
Kimberley
Common Stock(2)
G
|
38,356
|
|
|
|
R Lawrie
Revocable
Trust
Common Stock(2)
G
|
38,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock(3)
G
|
34,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
By The
Common Stock(3)
G
|
34,034
|
|
|
|
|
Lawrie
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
3. Transaction
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
|
9. Number of
|
|
11. Nature
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
of
Explanation of Responses:
1.This transaction represents a donation to The Kimberly R Lawrie Revocable Trust. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.
2.This transaction represents a donation from The Kimberly R Lawrie Revocable Trust. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.
3.This transaction represents a donation to The Lawrie Family Foundation. This is not a market transaction, thus no price has been reported. No value was received for the gifted shares.
Remarks:
William L. Deckelman, Jr.,
04/15/2019
Attorney-in-Fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
DXC Technology Co. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 21:42:08 UTC