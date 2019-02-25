Log in
DXC Technology : Current job market for IT pros looks promising

02/25/2019 | 12:17pm EST

Concerns about an economic slowdown notwithstanding, this year promises to be a good one if you're an IT professional, according to an annual report by Spiceworks.

In its 2019 State of IT Careers report, the network for IT professionals surveyed 1,000 tech professionals in businesses across North America and Europe. 'The results show that as IT pros seek to level up their IT game, companies are looking to fill vacancies and find specialty tech skills,' Spiceworks concludes.

Highlights of the survey:

  • 30% of organizations plan to increase their IT staff in 2019
  • Cybersecurity skills will be most in demand by large enterprises, followed by artificial intelligence (AI) expertise
  • One in four IT pros plan to seek new employment in 2019, with Millennials most likely to look elsewhere
  • Job-hopping IT pros primarily are motivated by better salaries and opportunities to advance their IT skills

Spiceworks breaks down the top reasons for seeking new employment in 2019 by generation, which shows that workers of all ages generally want the same thing - more money! 'Better salary' was the top reason for wanting a new gig among Millennials (61%), Gen Xers (67%) and Boomers (50%), followed by 'IT skill advancement' (55%, 53%, and 40%, respectively).

While AI and cybersecurity skills are most in-demand among enterprises with more than 1,000 employees, mid-sized organizations are more likely to seek candidates with DevOps skills, Spiceworks says, while smaller companies 'are more likely to prioritize hiring IT pros with end user hardware and infrastructure expertise.'

In fact, enterprises of all sizes are looking for IT pros who can help them achieve digital transformation. Asked to identify the top IT challenges facing their organizations in 2019, 48% cited 'keeping infrastructure up to date,' followed by 'upgrading outdated software' (42%), and 'balancing IT tasks & improvement projects' (41%).

As I wrote recently, Robert Half Techologies identified the 13 most hard-to-staff technology jobs for 2019, a list that aligns closely to the three top IT challenges from the Spiceworks survey. Those jobs include cloud architects, cloud systems engineers, database developers, software developers, DevOps engineers, full-stack developers, IoT specialists, and network administrators.

If you've got solid tech skills and want to take the next step in your career, this might be a good time to do it.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 17:16:03 UTC
